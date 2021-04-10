 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton loses NJAC Tournament game
0 comments

Stockton loses NJAC Tournament game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Stockton University women’s soccer team lost to Montclair State 1-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Saturday.

Aileen Cahill scored for the Red Hawks (4-0-2) in the 26th minute. Kylee Sullivan had a career-high nine saves for Stockton (3-2-2). Phoebe Bledsoe made five saves for the shutout.

Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys overpowered visiting Centenary College 32-4. Jackson Tilves and Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Conference) with four goals apiece, Sean Haddock and Joey Tiernan each scored three goals, and Eric D’Arminio, Patrick Dunleavy and Colin Hopkins had two goals apiece. Eric Lindskog, Colin Bernstein and Thomas Sullivan combined for six saves.

Softball: The host Ospreys swept a doubleheader against winless Rutgers-Newark. Stockton (2-8) won 7-0 and 5-2.

Women’s tennis: Stockton beat visiting Kean University 9-0 in the Ospreys’ first match of the season. Cassidy Calimer (Absegami), Sarb Devi (Absegami), Elena Nunez and Aubrey van Schalkwyk each won 6-0, 6-0 for the Ospreys, and Lily Muir won 6-2, 6-0. The doubles teams of Calimer and Nunez, and Devi and van Schalkwyk both won 8-0. Singles player Brenna Samuels and the doubles team of Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Muir both won by forfeit.

Baseball: Stockton beat host Montclair State 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. John Perrino had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Ospreys (4-5 overall and 2-3 NJAC), and Evan Geisler had a triple and an RBI. Luke Fabrizzi had a hit, a run, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Rico Viani went 7 1/3 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two. The Red Hawks dropped to 10-4 and 2-3.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News