Stockton loses NJAC Tournament game

The Stockton University women’s soccer team lost to Montclair State 1-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Saturday.

Aileen Cahill scored for the Red Hawks (4-0-2) in the 26th minute. Kylee Sullivan had a career-high nine saves for Stockton (3-2-2). Phoebe Bledsoe made five saves for the shutout.

Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys overpowered visiting Centenary College 32-4. Jackson Tilves and Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Conference) with four goals apiece, Sean Haddock and Joey Tiernan each scored three goals, and Eric D’Arminio, Patrick Dunleavy and Colin Hopkins had two goals apiece. Eric Lindskog, Colin Bernstein and Thomas Sullivan combined for six saves.

Softball: The host Ospreys swept a doubleheader against winless Rutgers-Newark. Stockton (2-8) won 7-0 and 5-2.