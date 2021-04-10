Stockton loses NJAC Tournament game

The Stockton University women’s soccer team lost to Montclair State 1-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Saturday.
Aileen Cahill scored for the Red Hawks (4-0-2) in the 26th minute. Kylee Sullivan had a career-high nine saves for Stockton (3-2-2). Phoebe Bledsoe made five saves for the shutout.
Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys overpowered visiting Centenary College 32-4. Jackson Tilves and Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Conference) with four goals apiece, Sean Haddock and Joey Tiernan each scored three goals, and Eric D’Arminio, Patrick Dunleavy and Colin Hopkins had two goals apiece. Eric Lindskog, Colin Bernstein and Thomas Sullivan combined for six saves.
Softball: The host Ospreys swept a doubleheader against winless Rutgers-Newark. Stockton (2-8) won 7-0 and 5-2.
Women’s tennis: Stockton beat visiting Kean University 9-0 in the Ospreys’ first match of the season. Cassidy Calimer (Absegami), Sarb Devi (Absegami), Elena Nunez and Aubrey van Schalkwyk each won 6-0, 6-0 for the Ospreys, and Lily Muir won 6-2, 6-0. The doubles teams of Calimer and Nunez, and Devi and van Schalkwyk both won 8-0. Singles player Brenna Samuels and the doubles team of Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Muir both won by forfeit.
Baseball: Stockton beat host Montclair State 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. John Perrino had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Ospreys (4-5 overall and 2-3 NJAC), and Evan Geisler had a triple and an RBI. Luke Fabrizzi had a hit, a run, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Rico Viani went 7 1/3 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two. The Red Hawks dropped to 10-4 and 2-3.
