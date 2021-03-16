 Skip to main content
Stockton improves to 5-0 heading into NJAC volleyball tournament
Stockton improves to 5-0 heading into NJAC volleyball tournament

The Stockton University women's volleyball team completed an undefeated regular season Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over New Jersey City University in Galloway Township.

Seven players had at least four kills for the Ospreys, and senior Emily Sullivan became the fourth player in Stockton history to reach 3,000 career assists.

The set scores were 25-15, 25-9 and 25-8.

Stockton improved to 5-0 in an all-New Jersey Athletic Conference regular season and will be the top seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament. New Jersey City fell to 1-4.

Stockton drew a bye into the tournament semifinals and on March 23 will host the winner between fifth-seeded New Jersey City and No. 4 Rutgers-Camden. NJC will play Rutgers-Camden on Thursday in a first-round match.

Sullivan entered Tuesday's match with 2,986 career assists and reached 3,000 on the first point of the second set on a kill by Franceska Gustave. Sullivan had 22 assists and finished the match with 3,008.

Stockton totaled 44 kills, and Christie Louer led with eight. Haley Green contributed seven kills, and Julie Kohlhoff had six. Gustave, Sullivan and Charlotte Leon had five apiece, and freshman Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had four. Sophia Marziello and Sullivan each had eight digs, and Caity Ulmer added six. Alice Brandt had two aces. Gustave added a match-high blocks.

For the Gothic Knights, Yaidettive Vega led with six kills. Sydney Lore had 10 assists, and Madeline Lopez had a match-high nine digs.

