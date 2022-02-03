Stockton ice hockey to play outdoor game Friday in Monmouth County

The Stockton University club ice hockey team will play outdoors at 7 p.m. Friday against Army in a “Salute to Service” game at the ice rink at Navesink Country Club in Red Bank, Monmouth County.

Stockton and Army are Division II club teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Stockton is 10-7 this season and fifth in the Liberty Division of the Colonial States College Hockey Conference. The Ospreys are 5-2-1 in their last eight games. Stockton practices and plays its home games at Atlantic City Skate Zone. Army enters the contest at 11-2 and ranked sixth in the Northeast Region of ACHA Division II.

Stockton coach Bob Gialanella is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School. Gialanella served as a surface warfare officer and the first lieutenant and navigator aboard the USS The Sullivans. He was deployed in support of Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.

Gialanella helped established an annual “Salute to Service” game as the head coach of Hopewell Valley High School in 2016. Now he’ll bring the event to the college level.