Stockton ice hockey to play outdoor game Friday in Monmouth County

The Stockton University club ice hockey team will play outdoors at 7 p.m. Friday against Army in a “Salute to Service” game at the ice rink at Navesink Country Club in Red Bank, Monmouth County.
Stockton and Army are Division II club teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Stockton is 10-7 this season and fifth in the Liberty Division of the Colonial States College Hockey Conference. The Ospreys are 5-2-1 in their last eight games. Stockton practices and plays its home games at Atlantic City Skate Zone. Army enters the contest at 11-2 and ranked sixth in the Northeast Region of ACHA Division II.
Stockton coach Bob Gialanella is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School. Gialanella served as a surface warfare officer and the first lieutenant and navigator aboard the USS The Sullivans. He was deployed in support of Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.
Gialanella helped established an annual “Salute to Service” game as the head coach of Hopewell Valley High School in 2016. Now he’ll bring the event to the college level.
"Army had an open game slot and Naversink's rink was available and the game just kind of game together," Gialanella said. "I'd like to establish something where Stockton is involved with a veterans agency to raise money. Hopefully we can do it annually from here."
The Navesink Country Club’s ice rink hosts hockey leagues for children and adults as well as figure skating instruction for participants of all ages. The Stockton and Army players will experience their own version of the NHL's Winter Classic, one of the marquee events of the hockey season.
Spectators are welcome to attend the game.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
