GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Riley Lorenz came up with the idea.

The Stockton University sophomore photographer interned with the school, including the athletic department, taking multiple photos across campus. She also has a photography business, Official Flicks, and has taken individual and team photos for various high schools before the season, like Camden Catholic.

Lorenz wanted to do the same for Stockton.

“Some of the teams from here reached out to me and asked if I wanted to do it for them as well, but I probably wouldn’t have been able to schedule six individual media days (one for each of the Ospreys’ fall sports teams). But I could do one big one,” the 21-year-old Brigantine resident and 2020 Atlantic City graduate said.

Lorenz reached out to Mark Melhorn, the associate director of news and media relations. Melhorn took the idea to his coworkers and Tony Berich, the director of athletics and recreation at Stockton. Soon after, the first Stockton Media Day became a reality.

The women’s and men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, field hockey and men’s and women’s cross country teams each came together throughout the day Wednesday. They took team and individual photos as well as action shots on Stockton’s new field. Each team also took hype and other types of videos.

“Mark Melhorn did a great job organizing it all,” Lorenz said. “I’m super happy to be working with all these people. It’s super cool to see that at Stockton you could have an idea and there’s people here that are willing to listen and take the time out of their day and make your vision become something feasible.”

The main idea was to use these photos and videos to promote and tease games and events as well as promote itself and school. The event Wednesday was a way for the players and coaches to have fun as they prepare for the season.

And it was special for the players.

“I like that, for my senior year and the other seniors, we all get a little media day. It’s fun to interact with everyone and get action shots with everyone,” said women’s soccer midfielder Rylee Getter, an Absegami graduate. “It brings us closer. It is a fun day, mid-preseason. We’ve been working really hard. And, now that we are all together taking a little break and taking pictures, it’s getting closer to the season.”

Emma Capriglione agreed.

“I am a senior and this is my first time doing this, so I am thankful and grateful we are able to do this,” said the women’s volleyball star right-side hitter who is a Pinelands Regional graduate and was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second team last season.”

Women’s soccer coach Nick Juengert and women’s volleyball coach Allison Walker were just as excited. Juengert, who is entering his 22nd season, said Stockton never had a media day like Wednesday in his tenure. Walker, who is entering her 18th season as coach, said this event makes players feel appreciated for their hard work.

“It’s a great event,” Juengert said. “It’s good for our girls. It’s something that was needed and finally started. They need some things off the field to laugh at instead of all the hard work they are doing on the field.”

Added Walker, “I think this really gets them fired up. I know they enjoy spending that time together, and being able to catch some memories right now in the moments as we go into competition is a special thing for them.”

Capriglione and Getter will miss some time before the regular season starts Sept. 1. Capriglione rolled her ankle, and Getter recently got a cortisone shot in her ankle because she has a heel spur. Both will be back, but being with their teammates and having fun was what Wednesday was all about.

“It’s awesome,” said Berich. “I think it’s great for our student-athletes. I think they are really, really excited about it. This is Mark’s brainchild. He did a great job with it and I know our teams are really excited about the opportunity.

“We are hoping to generate excitement around our teams for the fall,” said Berich, who said event’s like this “are the best part of the job. “Our kids work hard. They come in early. Their friends are still at the beach or their friends are still doing things, but they’re in here practicing. I think this is kind of a reward for them and try to build some excitement for the upcoming season.”

The Ospreys will also do this media day for the winter and spring sports, Berich said.

And that was Lorenz’s hope.

“It’s awesome,” she said. I hope we can turn this into something we can do at the beginning of every season and every year just so the players have something for themselves,” said Lorenz, who added she wanted to do this to give the players photos as keepsakes after they graduate.

The photos and videos taken Wednesday will also be used as the year goes on, Berich said.

“Just creating a media repository we can dip into,” he added. “We have great kids here. Any opportunity we have to showcase them is really what we try to do.”