Stockton has strong showing at All-Atlantic Region Championships
Stockton University senior Darren Wan won the hammer throw with a toss of 54.63 meters to led the Ospreys' men's track and field team to a ninth-place finish among 32 teams at the All-Atlantic Region Championships at St. John Fisher College in New York.

The meet, held Wednesday and Thursday, included athletes from NCAA Division III teams in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Stockton athletes competed in 17 events, with seven Ospreys finishing fourth or higher.

Rachael Leyrer (Buena Regional High School) took fourth in the women's 100 hurdles in a season-best 15.23 seconds. Susann Foley placed sixth among 14 in the high jump with the an outdoor career-best 1.64.

In addition to the AARTFC meet, seven Ospreys ran in track events at the Rowan Last Chance meet Thursday. Daniel Do (EHT) won the 5,000 run in 14 minutes, 27.28 seconds, breaking a school record he set two years ago by 15 seconds.

In the AARTFC meet, Hunter Daly finished second among 13 in the men's high jump with the second-best jump of his career (2.06). Keith Holland finished fourth among 13 in the pole vault (4.68).

Lauren Preston placed third in the women's pole vault with a personal-best throw of 3.72, which ranks 13th in NCAA Division III this season. Jeanmarie Harvey placed fourth in the pole vault 3.67, ranking 22nd in the nation. Jenna Vigorito finished third in the discus with a career-best 37.27.

Holland (pole vault), Daly (high jump), Wan (hammer throw) and Preston (pole vault) will compete in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 27-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

