Stockton has strong showing at All-Atlantic Region Championships

Stockton University senior Darren Wan won the hammer throw with a toss of 54.63 meters to led the Ospreys' men's track and field team to a ninth-place finish among 32 teams at the All-Atlantic Region Championships at St. John Fisher College in New York.

The meet, held Wednesday and Thursday, included athletes from NCAA Division III teams in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Stockton athletes competed in 17 events, with seven Ospreys finishing fourth or higher.

Rachael Leyrer (Buena Regional High School) took fourth in the women's 100 hurdles in a season-best 15.23 seconds. Susann Foley placed sixth among 14 in the high jump with the an outdoor career-best 1.64.

In addition to the AARTFC meet, seven Ospreys ran in track events at the Rowan Last Chance meet Thursday. Daniel Do (EHT) won the 5,000 run in 14 minutes, 27.28 seconds, breaking a school record he set two years ago by 15 seconds.

In the AARTFC meet, Hunter Daly finished second among 13 in the men's high jump with the second-best jump of his career (2.06). Keith Holland finished fourth among 13 in the pole vault (4.68).