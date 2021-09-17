 Skip to main content
Stockton golfers win first match of season
Stockton golfers win first match of season

The Stockton University women’s golf team opened its season with a 469-470 victory over New Jersey City University on Thursday.

The match was the first in the program’s short history in which the Ospreys had the required four golfers for a team score.

Freshman Ella van Schalkwyk led Stockton with a team-best 105. Fellow newcomer Maggie Brennan shot a 113. Atlantic City High School graduate and freshman Serena Su shot a 138.

Brynn Bowman, the only player among the four with collegiate golf experience, shot a 113.

Destiny Duhaney led NJCU with a 96, the lowest score of the match. Gwendolyne Lopez shot a 113.

Stockton will compete in the Ursinus Fall Invitational at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Raven’s Claw Golf Course in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Volleyball: Scranton swept the Ospreys 26-15, 25 -17, 25-19 at the Stevens Tournament in Hoboken on Friday.

Charlotte Leon had six of Stockton’s 22 kills. Aubrey Rentzel got 11 of the Ospreys’ 20 assists. Sophia Marziello led them with nine digs. Rentzel and Grace Brandt each had eight digs. Teleya Witherspoon got a team-high four blocks.

Stockton fell to 3-7. Scranton improved to 8-2.

Field hockey: Cabrini University (4-3) scored twice in the second half en route to a 2-1 victory over the Ospreys on Thursday.

It was the first loss of the season for Stockton (5-1).

Cabrini outshot Stockton 11-4 in the first half. Kylie Mitchell stopped each first-half shot that she faced. The sophomore finished with a season-high 10 saves.

Caroline Gallagher and Kelly Sweeney each scored for Cabrini.

Madison Maguire scored the lone goal for the Ospreys in the fourth quarter.

After playing three straight road games, Stockton will host Elizabethtown at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

