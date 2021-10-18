Stockton freshman Marlee Tharp earns 3rd NJAC honor of cross country season

Stockton University freshman Marlee Tharp was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s cross country, the third time the Pinelands Regional High School graduate has earned the honor.
At the Connecticut College Invitational, a meet that featured eight nationally ranked teams, on Saturday, Tharp ran the 6K course in a personal-best 24 minutes, 26.7 seconds. She finished 89th in a field of 196 runners to help the Ospreys finish 17th among 26 teams.
Tharp also was selected the conference Rookie of the Week on Sept. 13 and Oct. 4. The Ospreys will host the NJAC Championships on Oct. 30.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.