Stockton freshman Madison LaRosa wins another NJAC award
Stockton freshman Madison LaRosa wins another NJAC award

Madison LaRosa action shot

Freshman guard Madison LaRosa has scored at least 20 points in four of Stockton University's past five games. She leads the Ospreys with a scoring average of 17.8 points per game.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Freshman guard Madison LaRose was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women's basketball Monday.

It was the second week in a row she earned the award.

LaRosa, a Shore Regional High School graduate from Oceanport, helped the Ospreys defeat Rutgers-Camden 53-47 in their conference opener Nov. 23. She scored 20 points for the third consecutive game to go with three rebounds, three steals and one assist.

LaRosa begins Monday tied for sixth in the conference in scoring (17.8 points per game). She also was second in 3-point shooting (33.3 percent) and tied for second with 2.7 3-pointers per game. LaRosa also was eighth in free-throw percentage (.792) after making six of seven against Rutgers-Camden.

LaRosa is averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Stockton (3-1 1-0) will play at Rowan (1-4, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Madison LaRosa headshot

LaRosa
