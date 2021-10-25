Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo earns NJAC field hockey honor

The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday named Stockton University freshman Alexandra Palumbo its field hockey Rookie of the Week.

Palumbo, a Clearview Regional High School graduate from Mantua, scored one goal and made two defensive saves as the Ospreys split two games last week. She has scored in four of Stockton's past five games.

Palumbo scored the game's only goal during the second quarter of a 1-0 victory over Montclair State on Saturday. She also helped preserve the shutout with the two defensive saves, one each in the first and fourth quarters.

On Wednesday, Palumbo recorded two shots in a 2-0 loss to nationally ranked Rowan University.

Palumbo has started 12 consecutive games, and her seven goal goals are tied for second most on the team. She leads the team with three defensive saves, which is tied for fourth in the conference.

The Ospreys (8-6, 1-4) will end the regular season with two home games this week, against Albright College on Thursday and No. 5 Kean University on Saturday.

