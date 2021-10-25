 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo earns NJAC field hockey honor
0 comments
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo earns NJAC field hockey honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday named Stockton University freshman Alexandra Palumbo its field hockey Rookie of the Week.

Palumbo, a Clearview Regional High School graduate from Mantua, scored one goal and made two defensive saves as the Ospreys split two games last week. She has scored in four of Stockton's past five games.

Palumbo scored the game's only goal during the second quarter of a 1-0 victory over Montclair State on Saturday. She also helped preserve the shutout with the two defensive saves, one each in the first and fourth quarters.

On Wednesday, Palumbo recorded two shots in a 2-0 loss to nationally ranked Rowan University.

Palumbo has started 12 consecutive games, and her seven goal goals are tied for second most on the team. She leads the team with three defensive saves, which is tied for fourth in the conference.

The Ospreys (8-6, 1-4) will end the regular season with two home games this week, against Albright College on Thursday and No. 5 Kean University on Saturday.

+2 
Alexandra Palumbo headshot

Palumbo

 Stockton U., Provided
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News