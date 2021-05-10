Stockton finishes third at NJAC men's track and field championships

The Stockton University men’s track and field team finished third out of 10 teams Sunday in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Ramapo College in Mahwah.
Rowan won the overall championship. The College of New Jersey finished second in team scoring.
Stockton won three individual titles.
Keith Holland won the pole vault with a height of 4.70 meters, his sixth straight conference title (three indoor, three outdoor). Hunter Daly won the high jump with a leap of 2.03 meters, his third straight time NJAC championship (two outdoor, one indoor). Kyle Navalance captured the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 25.32 seconds, breaking a 23-year-old school record.
Four Ospreys finished second. Daniel Do (Absegami) placed second in the 5,000-meter run in 15:11.85. Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) took second behind Holland in the pole vault with a height of 4.40 meters. Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the hammer throw (54.76 meters), and William Gross finished second in the shot put (14.17 meters).
Stockton’s Max Klenk was third in the decathlon (4,458 points). That event was held on May 5 and 6 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
Stockton will next compete in the Last Chance Meet on Thursday at TCNJ at a time to be determined.
NJAC recognition
Senior Rico Viani was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week in baseball on Monday, and freshman Jenna Patterson won the conference’s Rookie of the Week award in softball.
It was the first conference weekly awards for both players.
In an 8-6 victory over nationally ranked Rowan in the opening game of best-of-three NJAC Tournament quarterfinal series, Viani allowed one earned run in 61/3 innings on Friday. He gave up six hits and struck out four, earning a team-best third win of the season.
Viani, a Monroe Township High School graduate, finished his season with a 2.25 ERA (fourth in the NJAC) and his career ERA of 2.51 (for 1001/3 innings) is the best in Stockton history.
The Ospreys lost the next two games and finished the season 11-15.
In softball, the Ospreys swept Montclair State in the NJAC quarterfinals with key contributions from Patterson.
She went 3 for 6, including two doubles, with two RBIs in the two games.
Patterson, an infielder from Mullica Hill, leads the NJAC with five home runs and is second on her team with 19 RBIs.
Stockton will play a best-of-three series at 16th-ranked The College of New Jersey in the NJAC Tournament semifinals Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
