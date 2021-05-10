Stockton finishes third at NJAC men's track and field championships

NJAC recognition

Senior Rico Viani was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week in baseball on Monday, and freshman Jenna Patterson won the conference’s Rookie of the Week award in softball.

It was the first conference weekly awards for both players.

In an 8-6 victory over nationally ranked Rowan in the opening game of best-of-three NJAC Tournament quarterfinal series, Viani allowed one earned run in 61/3 innings on Friday. He gave up six hits and struck out four, earning a team-best third win of the season.

Viani, a Monroe Township High School graduate, finished his season with a 2.25 ERA (fourth in the NJAC) and his career ERA of 2.51 (for 1001/3 innings) is the best in Stockton history.

The Ospreys lost the next two games and finished the season 11-15.

In softball, the Ospreys swept Montclair State in the NJAC quarterfinals with key contributions from Patterson.

She went 3 for 6, including two doubles, with two RBIs in the two games.

Patterson, an infielder from Mullica Hill, leads the NJAC with five home runs and is second on her team with 19 RBIs.

Stockton will play a best-of-three series at 16th-ranked The College of New Jersey in the NJAC Tournament semifinals Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.