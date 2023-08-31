A look at the upcoming Stockton field hockey season:

Coach: Sarah Elleman (eighth Stockton season, 63-51; 15th career season overall, 147-103)

Last season: 6-11 (0-6 NJAC)

NJAC preseason coaches poll: Stockton picked fifth in the six-team league and labeled the dark horse.

Season opener: 7 p.m. Friday at Arcadia

Returning all-conference: Allie Palumbo, junior midfielder (first team)

Returning local players: MaKenzie Baggstrom (Cedar Creek), sophomore back; Kamryn Borden (Pinelands Reg.), sophomore midfielder; Dakota Ludman (Middle Twp.), junior midfielder; Kiera Lyons (Southern Reg.), junior midfielder

New local players: Makayla Alessi (Southern Reg.), sophomore back; Riley DeMarco (Cedar Creek), freshman forward

Coach says: “We’re very excited about the season and very optimistic. We’re very talented, and they’ve put in the hard work," Elleman said. "The NJAC is always very tough; we all know that. Practices are going well, and we’re looking strong.”

Dakota Ludman says: “I’m super excited. It’s really good to be back. Last year we didn’t have a lot of luck," the junior midfielder and Middle Township graduate said. "This year everyone came back more in shape, and we’re hungry. In the past, we’ve been known for defense, but this year we’ll be more offensive-minded.”

Ameera Bilgrami says: "Our dynamic is a lot closer this year, and it shows," the junior defender and Eastern Regional graduate said. "Everyone has worked hard to stay in shape. We’re excited to be in the NJAC. They’re all very skilled, and I know a lot of them from high school and club.”

Outlook: “We have a very positive, confident outlook,” Elleman said. “We’re expecting to compete and to be able to compete in the NJAC, which is top competition. We’re not going to get too far ahead of ourselves, but take it one game at a time. We’ll do our best, be competitive, and we’re going to win a lot.”