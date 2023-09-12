Miana Alessandroni scored two goals to lead the Stockton University field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Immaculata in a nonconference game Monday
Allie Palumbo scored and added an assist for the Ospreys (3-2).
Stockton led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice in the fourth quarter. Ameera Bilgrami scored off an assist from Carlee Thompson to cap the scoring. Bilgrami and Thompson are both Eastern Regional High School graduates.
Erica Dietz scored to help the Stockton University women’s soccer team remain undefeated wit…
Hannah Ayari-Dias made one save for the Ospreys, who outshot Immaculata 24-2.
Soccer: Women's goaltender Morgan Keil and men's goaltender Brady Bartletta each were named New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Keil, who graduated from Holy Spirit, did not allow a goal in 244 minutes, 30 seconds last week as the women's team shut out Drew on Saturday and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Sunday.
The sophomore made 11 saves in three games and extended her scoreless streak to 424:30 this season. Keil leads the NJAC in save percentage (1.000%), goals-against average (0.00) and shutouts (four).
For the men's team, Bartletta finished with seven saves and a 0.50 goals-against average in two games last week. The freshman earned his first career shutout against Washington & Lee on Sept. 5 and led the Ospreys to a 1-1 tie Sunday against Washington College.
Bartletta has played all 270 minutes of Stockton’s first three games this season, allowing just two goals for a 0.67 goals-against average, which ranks third in the NJAC.
