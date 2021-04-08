Stockton field hockey loses 1-0 in NJAC Tournament semifinal

The Stockton University field hockey team lost 1-0 to visiting William Paterson University in the final minute of the second overtime Thursday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

William Paterson's Alicia Mitchell, a junior defender, scored on a high shot after a rebound near the Stockton net with 45 seconds left to play in the second extra session.

The third-seeded Pioneers improved to 2-2 on the season, and second-seeded Stockton dropped to 1-4.

William Paterson will host No. 4 Ramapo College at 8 p.m. Saturday in Wayne in the NJAC championship game. Ramapo was to play at top-seeded Kean University in a Thursday semifinal, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, and Kean's season ended at 5-0 due to the protocols.

Pioneers goalie Emily Hoagland and Stockton keeper Kylie Mitchell, both freshmen, each had five saves.

Gianna Morganti, a St. Joseph graduate, led the Ospreys with four shots on goal, and she hit the right post on a penalty stroke late in the second quarter.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

