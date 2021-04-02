Stockton field hockey beats William Paterson

The Stockton University field hockey team earned its first win of the season Friday, beating William Paterson University 4-3 in Galloway Township.

Tori Wilson, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, had a goal and an assist for the Ospreys.

Stockton improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Pioneers dropped to 1-2 overall and in the conference.

Stockton went up 3-0 in the first quarter on goals by Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph), Wilson and Casey Cardonna. Lauren Flynn (Southern Regional) assisted on Morganti’s goal, Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) got the assist on Wilson’s goal, and Cardonna’s was unassisted.

Alicia Mitchell scored for William Paterson, but Lainie Allegretto (Ocean City) tapped in a pass from Wilson to make it 4-1 before halftime.

Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell had six saves, including one with less than 10 seconds left to preserve the win. Pioneers goalie Emily Hoagland made three saves.

The Ospreys will next play in the NJAC Tournament, which begins Tuesday. Seedings and matchups will be determined following Saturday’s conference games.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

