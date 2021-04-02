 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton field hockey beats William Paterson
0 comments

Stockton field hockey beats William Paterson

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stockton University field hockey team earned its first win of the season Friday, beating William Paterson University 4-3 in Galloway Township.

Tori Wilson, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, had a goal and an assist for the Ospreys.

Stockton improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Pioneers dropped to 1-2 overall and in the conference.

Stockton went up 3-0 in the first quarter on goals by Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph), Wilson and Casey Cardonna. Lauren Flynn (Southern Regional) assisted on Morganti’s goal, Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) got the assist on Wilson’s goal, and Cardonna’s was unassisted.

Alicia Mitchell scored for William Paterson, but Lainie Allegretto (Ocean City) tapped in a pass from Wilson to make it 4-1 before halftime.

Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell had six saves, including one with less than 10 seconds left to preserve the win. Pioneers goalie Emily Hoagland made three saves.

The Ospreys will next play in the NJAC Tournament, which begins Tuesday. Seedings and matchups will be determined following Saturday’s conference games.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News