Stockton esports take 1st, 2nd in ECAC fall season 'FIFA' tournament

Stockton University esports seniors Nico Mirabella won and Timothy Halter finished second in the 2020 Eastern College Athletic Conference “FIFA” XBox One Championship last month.
The duo competed against each other in the all-Stockton final, with Brigantine resident Mirabella winning the series 2-0 to capture the championship.
Mirabella was named the “FIFA” XBox One ECAC Player of the Fall Season.
The 2020 ECAC spring season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have been the first season for the Ospreys’ FIFA team.
Along with Mirabella and Halter, Stockton’s three-player “FIFA" team, which also featured freshman Kyle Crane of Ocean City, anticipated a solid fall season. Rule changes this season switched the format from three-person teams to single players.
It was a great campaign for Stockton.
Mirabella, a computer science and information systems major, finished with a 7-1 record. Halter, a senior business management major from Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, finished 7-2.
“This year might have been different but esports doesn’t stop,” Mirabella said in a release from the university. “I’m proud we could get this win for Stockton and can’t wait for the spring.”
Crane, a communications major, also qualified for the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals. He was proud with how his team performed this season.
"Esports has easily made such a weird and bad year better for me and I hope that continues,” Crane said.
Mirabella and Halter each won their semifinal match against players from the University of Albany, who had beaten Mirabella and Halter during the regular season. Both seniors called that feat the most memorable and exciting part of the season because it set up the all-Stockton final.
“The fact that we got the wins to set up an all-Stockton final was a huge accomplishment,” Halter said. “Our guys supported each other in matches all season.”
The win capped a season that saw several Stockton esports teams reach the playoffs and place in the top three in their leagues, including the “Rocket League” team, which placed third in the 2020 Eastern Conference Division of the North American Fall Collegiate “Rocket League”
Stockton’s esports teams have been steadily growing, up to 70 competitors this fall across 19 teams, with some playing more than one esport. “Valorant” and “Call of Duty” were added to the university this year as competitive titles in the ECAC, along with “Fortnite,” “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” and “Hearthstone.”
Last weekend, Stockton hosted an intercollegiate “League of Legends” Winter Invitational tournament, which featured eight colleges and universities. Stockton is also planning a “Rocket League” High School Open Tournament on Jan. 16-17.
“We are thrilled to see growth on both the competitive and community sides of the program,” said Stockton esports program manager and information security officer Demetrios Roubos. “During the pandemic, opportunities for hosting in-person activities and practice sessions have been diminished, but we pivoted to an entirely online modality for competition and community focused events.
“That has been a bright-spot for a lot of students involved in the program, providing an opportunity to connect with each other and compete on behalf of the university.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.