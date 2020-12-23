Stockton esports take 1st, 2nd in ECAC fall season 'FIFA' tournament

Crane, a communications major, also qualified for the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals. He was proud with how his team performed this season.

"Esports has easily made such a weird and bad year better for me and I hope that continues,” Crane said.

Mirabella and Halter each won their semifinal match against players from the University of Albany, who had beaten Mirabella and Halter during the regular season. Both seniors called that feat the most memorable and exciting part of the season because it set up the all-Stockton final.

“The fact that we got the wins to set up an all-Stockton final was a huge accomplishment,” Halter said. “Our guys supported each other in matches all season.”

The win capped a season that saw several Stockton esports teams reach the playoffs and place in the top three in their leagues, including the “Rocket League” team, which placed third in the 2020 Eastern Conference Division of the North American Fall Collegiate “Rocket League”