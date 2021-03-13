Stockton embraces the March Madness of putting on a fall sports season in the spring

“The sense was if we can try and provide a reasonable experience, have some competitive piece for all of them, let’s give it a shot. And if we find that we can’t, that we bit off more than we can chew, then we will have to back off.”

That sense of caution and the added restrictions due to COVID-19 loom over the entire athletic department.

Charlotte Leon normally plays volleyball in the fall and throws for the track and field team in the spring. The virus has limited her ability to do both in March, as the school told her it’s too risky to move back and forth between two different teams. So she chose volleyball and a chance for the Ospreys to defend their NJAC title.

“It was tough for me (to choose),” said the 22-year-old senior from Northport, New York. “I love my teammates on each side, but volleyball being more team-oriented, I thought it was important to go there and help.”

Leon and Gilhooley both said the virus has made playing sports at Stockton more difficult — whether it’s keeping up daily online pledges to proclaim how healthy and symptom-free they are, to not being able to enjoy as much time with teammates, to having to wear masks during practice and even during games, in volleyball’s case.