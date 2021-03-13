Stockton embraces the March Madness of putting on a fall sports season in the spring

It’s truly March Madness for sports at Stockton University in 2021.
For the first time in school history, just about all of the school’s 19 sports and nearly all of its approximately 350 student-athletes have played or will play a competitive game this month. Even those sports and athletes that don’t have a game scheduled are practicing now to play in April.
And it’s all during — and largely due to — the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this,” said athletic director Kevin McHugh. “I don’t think I’ve worked harder. Not just me, everyone involved. This is the craziest and the hardest it’s been just to manage things because of the dynamics of it all.”
The pandemic is the main symptom of the madness on campus, as it forced all of the fall sports programs to cancel their seasons in 2020. Stockton, along with several other schools in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, decided to put on shortened seasons in March and early April for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, cross country and field hockey.
But the pandemic, and the restrictions that come along with it, has also been the biggest obstacle to putting on this unprecedented sports season.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. This is by far the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” said Jon Heck, Stockton’s director of athletic operations.
Each of the fall sports are playing a much shorter season of five or six regular-season games against other schools in New Jersey, followed by a round-robin tournament to determine a champion.
Unlike bigger NCAA Division I schools that are holding national championship tournaments for fall sports, there will be no Division III championships this spring for the sports traditionally played in the fall.
And the fall athletes and coaches couldn’t be more thrilled about getting the chance to play.
The unbeaten Stockton University women's volleyball team beat Kean University 3-0 on Thursda…
“When our season was canceled in the fall, I kind of thought my last chance at a field hockey season was ruined by COVID,” said senior Issy Gilhooley, 21, of Ocean City. “I couldn’t be happier to have one last chance to play games and be with my team again.”
Not every NJAC school, including The College of New Jersey and Rowan University, decided to bring back their fall sports this March.
But McHugh said school administrators and Stockton President Harvey Kesselman thought it was important to give student-athletes this opportunity, albeit in a shorter season.
“We went through the pros and cons. ... To be honest, there was some debate about should we have just focused on the spring sports and not done anything with the fall sports,” said McHugh, who’s been at Stockton since 2017. “I just know our athletes are hurting across the board.
“The sense was if we can try and provide a reasonable experience, have some competitive piece for all of them, let’s give it a shot. And if we find that we can’t, that we bit off more than we can chew, then we will have to back off.”
Issy Gilhooley had her senior year at Stockton University planned out.
That sense of caution and the added restrictions due to COVID-19 loom over the entire athletic department.
Charlotte Leon normally plays volleyball in the fall and throws for the track and field team in the spring. The virus has limited her ability to do both in March, as the school told her it’s too risky to move back and forth between two different teams. So she chose volleyball and a chance for the Ospreys to defend their NJAC title.
“It was tough for me (to choose),” said the 22-year-old senior from Northport, New York. “I love my teammates on each side, but volleyball being more team-oriented, I thought it was important to go there and help.”
Leon and Gilhooley both said the virus has made playing sports at Stockton more difficult — whether it’s keeping up daily online pledges to proclaim how healthy and symptom-free they are, to not being able to enjoy as much time with teammates, to having to wear masks during practice and even during games, in volleyball’s case.
“An hour before every game we would hang out in the locker room and we would sing and dance. That was always a huge part of field hockey to me — being with my team, being with my best friends,” Gilhooley said. “And with COVID, we are no longer allowed to be in the locker room.”
The Stockton University women’s soccer team opened the spring season with a 0-0 tie at Montc…
Leon said playing a sport during a pandemic is also about being more accountable for your actions.
“Now you don’t go out because you don’t know who you are going out with,” she said. “You don’t want to be spreading germs. You don’t want to risk your health and putting your team’s season in jeopardy.”
Gilhooley’s coach, Sarah Elleman, said that while she’s just “grateful to be back out there and have games,” COVID has changed nearly every aspect of her preparations.
Elleman insists the team practice with masks, even though they are not required. Her team warms up differently by running separately instead of in groups. And she urges players to maintain 6 feet of distance during water breaks.
“That’s actually been a difficult change because typically that’s a time when the players connect with each other. They’ve had to learn to connect in a different way, a little further apart,” she said.
On Sunday, it had been almost 500 days since Stefania Piantadosi stepped onto the field with…
Heck, who is responsible for contact tracing among the athletes, said it’s those more informal gatherings during breaks at practice and in the locker room that have been the most difficult part about keeping the virus under control.
He added that while the program has had its share of positive cases — the women’s basketball team had to cancel its final three games of the season due to COVID — Stockton has had only one positive case due to athletic participation.
“I’m riding our coaches and staff like Zorro,” Heck said about following COVID protocols. “I want it to be perfect. It’s never going to be, but I’m going to keep pushing to get everything followed as it was written or designed.”
McHugh knows no matter how careful they are, it all could change in an instant, especially with the addition of the fall sports.
“You’re only a few positives away from having to shut something down,” he said. “It’s all still somewhat tenuous. ... We’ve got a long road ahead of us yet. We just hope that everybody stays free of the virus and we can continue to provide these opportunities.”
