Stockton eliminated by TCNJ in NJAC softball tourney semifinals

The Stockton University softball team dropped a doubleheader to The College of New Jersey on Tuesday in Ewing Township and was eliminated from the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.

TCNJ, the No. 2 seed and ranked 16th in NCAA Division III, won the first game of the best-of-three semifinal series 4-1 and the second game 2-0.

The Lions improved to 21-3. Stockton, the No. 6 seed, finished 10-18.

Stockton pitchers Marissa Semeraro, Samantha McErlane and Stevie Unger combined to allow just four earned runs on eight hits in the doubleheader.

The Ospreys outhit TCNJ 6-4 in the first game. Stockton's Lilly James had had three hits, including two doubles, and Madison Kelly had two hits. James doubled in Meg Murzello with the Ospreys' only run in the fifth inning to cut the Lions' lead to 2-1.

TCNJ scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to go up 4-1. Semeraro (5-7) pitched five innings, gave up four hits, struck out four and walked four.

TCNJ's Alanna Namit (9-1) pitched a two-hitter in the second game, allowing a single by James and a double by Murzello. Namit struck out four and walked one. McErlane (3-5) and Unger combined to give up four hits and five walks, with one strikeout.