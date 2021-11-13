Stockton earns 1st win of season, easily defeats St. Elizabeth

Emma Morrone scored 13 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 70-25 victory over St. Elizabeth in a nonconference game Saturday.

It was the first win of the season for the Ospreys (1-2), who led 41-9 at halftime.

Kadinah Harris Hood (Atlantic City H.S.) and Madison LaRosa each finished with 10 points. Grace Sacco (Ocean City) finished with a team-leading six rebounds to go with six assists and six points. Sanaa Parks led with eight rebounds and scored four. Olivia Palmer scored five and had five rebounds.

Jordyn Madigan scored nine points. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored seven.

St Elizabeth fell to 0-2.

Stockton will play Eastern University at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.

Men's basketball: The Ospreys opened the season Friday with an 82-71 win over Arcadia University on Friday in a semifinal game of the Widener Tip-Off Tournament in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, led the Ospreys with a game-high 23 points.