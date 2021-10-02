 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton dominates singles matches to beat Stevens Tech in tennis
0 comments

Stockton dominates singles matches to beat Stevens Tech in tennis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s tennis team beat visiting Stevens Institute of Technology 6-3 on Saturday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys (2-0) won five of the six singles matches.

Stockton’s Sarb Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, beat Audrey Heaberlin 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in second singles. Elena Nunez won in three sets for the Ospreys in third singles, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Alexis Fuda.

Stockton’s Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit), Audrey van Schalkwyk and Kierstyn Fenimore won in straight sets in fourth, fifth and sixth singles, respectively.

Nunez and van Schalkwyk won 8-2 at second doubles.

For Stevens (1-1), Agatha Malinowski beat Stockton’s Lily Muir 6-2, 6-3 in first singles. Heaberlin and Malinowski defeated Devi and Muir 8-2 in first doubles. Emma Eguia and Juliette Marchisio 8-7 (7-4) edged Stockton’s Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Jenna Bryszewski in third doubles.

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News