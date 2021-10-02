Stockton dominates singles matches to beat Stevens Tech in tennis

The Stockton University women’s tennis team beat visiting Stevens Institute of Technology 6-3 on Saturday in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys (2-0) won five of the six singles matches.
Stockton’s Sarb Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, beat Audrey Heaberlin 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in second singles. Elena Nunez won in three sets for the Ospreys in third singles, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Alexis Fuda.
Stockton’s Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit), Audrey van Schalkwyk and Kierstyn Fenimore won in straight sets in fourth, fifth and sixth singles, respectively.
Nunez and van Schalkwyk won 8-2 at second doubles.
For Stevens (1-1), Agatha Malinowski beat Stockton’s Lily Muir 6-2, 6-3 in first singles. Heaberlin and Malinowski defeated Devi and Muir 8-2 in first doubles. Emma Eguia and Juliette Marchisio 8-7 (7-4) edged Stockton’s Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Jenna Bryszewski in third doubles.
