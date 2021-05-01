Stockton dominates Bryn Athyn to reach CSAC men's lacrosse final

The Ospreys had 22 hits in the first game. Meg Murzello went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, and Lilly James was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Anglie Dunphy was 3 for 4 and Jenna Patterson went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs. Megan Dignam was 3 for 3. Starter Samantha McErlane and winning pitcher Marissa Semeraro (4-6) combined on a four-hitter with five strikeouts. Freshman Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) went 1 for 3 with a run for NJC.

The Ospreys scored six runs in the fifth inning of the second game. Dunphy went 3 for 4 and Murzello, James and Vanessa Tancini each had two hits. Winning pitcher Stevie Unger went four innings and gave up two hits, with one walk and six strikeouts. Tunney (0-8) was the losing pitcher, allowing 10 runs (two earned) with one strikeout and three walks.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference Softball Tournament begins May 4.

Baseball: Stockton dropped a doubleheader against host William Paterson (22-6), the 23rd-ranked team in NCAA Division III. The Pioneers took the first game 15-5 and the second game 10-1. Both games went nine innings.

William Paterson improved to 14-4 NJAC and Stockton dropped to 9-13 overall and 7-11 in the conference.

Stockton had 10 hits in the first game and nine in the second.