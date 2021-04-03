Stockton defeats New Jersey City 6-5 in first game of baseball doubleheader: Roundup

Evan Geisler went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to help Stockton University defeat New Jersey City 6-5 in the first game of a New Jersey Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday in Galloway Township.
Geisler, a senior third baseman who was batting cleanup, also was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Ryan Swift went 2 for 5 with a run scored. John Perrino went 1 for 3 and scored twice.
Michael Wynne earned the win with 12/3 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one.
The Ospreys improved to 3-2. The Gothic Knights fell to 2-10. The second game ended too late for this edition.
Softball: Zoe Frisco hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run to help Rowan University defeat Stockton University 8-0 in six innings in the first game of an NJAC softball doubleheader in Glassboro.
Frisco’s homer highlighted a four-run fifth inning for the Profs.
The Ospreys fell to 0-5.
The Profs (7-4) outhit Stockton 11-3. Liani Oritz’s double was Stockton’s only extra-base hit. Megan Gray and Meg Murzello each singled.
The second game ended too late for this edition.
Track and field: The Ospreys had multiple winners at the Stockton Invite No. 2 at G. Larry James Stadium on Friday.
The competition included Fordham, Montclair State, Rutgers-Camden, Gwynedd Mercy, New Jersey City, Monroe College and Rowan College-Gloucester County. There was no team scoring.
The Stockton winners in the men’s competition included Keith Holland (pole vault, 4.70 meters), Kevin Simpson (400 hurdles, 59.22 seconds) and Hunter Daly (high jump, 1.90m). Jalen Allen, Ian Adjangba, Luis Rivera-Turell (Egg Harbor Township), and Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) won the men’s 4x100 relay in 44.64 seconds.
The Stockton winners in the women’s competition: Lauren Preston (pole vault, 3.35m), Erin Cannon (400 hurdles, 1:09.05), Susann Foley (high jump, 1.60m), Jenna Walker (Barnegat, 200, 27.90 seconds).
Also for the Ospreys, Rivera-Turell, Fisher, Simpson and Matthew Keidat (Holy Spirit) took second place in the 4x400 relay (3:34.86). Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Twp.) broke his owns Stockton record, set the previous week, and finished second in the hammer throw (55.05m). Wan also finished second in the discus (40.36m).
Other second-place finishers for the Stockton men’s team included Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) in the 3000m steeplechase (11:08.02), Shelton Sainvil in the javelin (52.81m), William Gross in the shot put (13.57m) and Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) in the pole vault (4.25m).
Finishing second for the Stockton women were Shahyan Abraham in the shot put (12.38m), Madison Fey (2.60m) in the pole vault and Charlotte Leon in the discus (33.47m).
