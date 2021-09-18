Stockton defeats Elizabethtown 2-1 in field hockey: Roundup

Stockton University’s Madison Maguire scored with seven minutes left in regulation as the Ospreys defeated visiting Elizabethtown College 2-1 in a nonconference field hockey game Saturday in Galloway Township.
Stockton improved to 6-1.
Jamilyn Hawkins, a freshman from Pinelands Regional High School, assisted on the winning goal.
Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo made it 1-0 in the second quarter with a reverse-stick goal. Elizabethtown’s Riley Stephan tied it with a goal in the fourth quarter.
Stockton freshman goalie Alley Harris had four saves for the win. Angelina Giglio-Tos made 12 stops for Elizabethtown (2-4).
Stockton women’s tennis: The Ospreys opened their fall season with a 9-0 win over visiting Goucher College.
Stockton’s Lily Muir beat Ceri McCaffrey 6-0, 6-4 at first singles. Sarb Devi (Absegami) won 6-4, 6-3 at second singles against Gigi Bellisario. Elena Nunez won 6-0, 6-1 over Eliza Abady at third singles.
Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won 6-2, 6-2 in fourth singles, Audrey Van Schalkwyk took the fifth singles match 6-1, 6-2, and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) won 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 in the sixth singles match.
Muir and Devi won 8-4 in first doubles. Nunez and Van Schalkwyk captured the second doubles match 8-1, and Kierstyn Fenimore and Pasquale won 8-1 in third doubles.
Stockton women’s soccer: Stockton beat host New Jersey City University 4-0 in the teams’ New Jersey Athletic Conference opener.
The Ospreys improved to 5-1-1 with their fifth straight win. The Gothic Knights dropped to 0-3-2.
Emily Hauck opened the scoring for the Ospreys 37 minutes into the game, and Erica Dietz (Absegami) assisted. Maddy Klein made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute off an assist by Heather Bertollo. Bri Honse scored unassisted in the 76th minute. Rylee Getter (Absegami) scored her first collegiate goal, unassisted, with under three minutes left.
Kylee Sullivan made five saves for her third shutout of the season.
Women’s volleyball: Stockton lost to host Stevens 3-0 in the Castle Point Challenge at Stevens Institute of Technology on Saturday in Hoboken.
The scores were 25-22, 31-29 and 25-21.
Charlotte Leon and Caity Ulmer each had 10 kills for the Ospreys (3-8). Emma Capriglione added seven kills, five blocks and nine digs. Aubrey Rentzel contributed 25 assists and seven digs, and Sophia Marziello had 20 digs.
Stevens improved to 9-1.
Stockton lost to Scranton 3-0 Friday at the Stevens Tournament and was scheduled to face Clarkson later Saturday in its final match at the tournament.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
