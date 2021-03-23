Stockton coach Jayson Resch, runner Cooper Knorr earn NJAC postseason awards

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team advanced to the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship match with a 3-0 NJAC semifinal win over visiting Rutgers-Camden in Galloway Township on Tuesday night.
The Ospreys put together set scores of 25-7, 25-12 and 25-17.
Stockton (6-0) hosts Montclair State University for the NJAC title at 7 p.m. Thursday. Stockton beat the Red Hawks 3-1 on March 2 in the season-opening match.
Haley Green had 10 kills against Rutgers-Camden, and Julie Kohlhoff contributed seven kills and three blocks. Charlotte Leon had eight kills and Franceska Gustave added seven kills. Sophia Marzielle had 10 digs. Emily Sullivan led in assists with 30 and had five aces.
For the Scarlet Raptors (3-4), Erica Nebrich and Delaney Kolb had five kills each. Brinn Hassan had 12 assists and Morgan Fox had seven digs.
Stockton field hockey: Kean University beat visiting Stockton 1-0 on a first-quarter goal by Jorja Hibschman, a Millville High School graduate.
Kean improved to 4-0 and the Ospreys dropped to 0-2.
Cross country awards: Stockton men’s cross country coach Jayson Resch was was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Coach of the Year on Monday, while senior Cooper Knorr earned NJAC Runner of the Year.
Five runners each from the men’s and women’s teams also earned all-conference honors for the COVID-shortened 2021 spring campaign.
Absegami High School graduate and Galloway Township resident Daniel Do was named to the first team for the third time in his career. The senior finished second at the NJAC Championships on Saturday in 25 minutes, 54.5 seconds.
Mainland Regional graduate Madeline Corbett was named to the second team after placing 16th at the women’s NJAC Championships. The freshman finished in 25:50.9.
The NJAC all-conference teams are based on individual finish at the NJAC Championships.
Knorr won the men’s race at the NJAC Championships, becoming just the second NJAC champion at Stockton. The senior won the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds. He was also named Runner of the Week on Monday and was named to the NJAC first team.
Resch led the Ospreys to a second-place team finish at the NJAC Championships, coming short by just one point to The College of New Jersey. TCNJ won with 29 points, Stockton had 30. TCNJ coach Justin Lindsey was the other Co-Coach of the Year.
Also on the men’s first team was Kyle Navalance, who finished in fourth in 26:03.1
Stephen Conte and Christopher Shaw finished 11th and 12th, respectively, and both earned second team honors. Navalance, Conte and Shaw all earned NJAC honors for the first time in their career.
Jessie Klenk and Kierstin Clem each made the women’s first team. Klenk finish third in 24:08. Clem finished seventh in 25:00.03. Olivia Harris and Jamie Wun made the second team.
Stockton field hockey players earn academic honors: Five Stockton University field hockey players were honored as NCAA Division III Scholars of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Tuesday. They are Issy Gilhooley, an Ocean City High School graduate, Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest), Lainie Allegretto (Ocean City), Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Kylie Mitchell.
The requirement for Scholars of Distinction was to have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.90 or higher through the Fall 2020 semester.
Senior Gilhooley and junior Andrus earned the academic honor for the third straight year. Allegretto, a junior, qualified for the second year in a row. Senior Flynn and freshman Mitchell both achieved the honor for the first time.
Stockton’s Scholars of Distinction honorees headed a list of 13 Ospreys who earned selection to the NFHCA National Academic Squad, which was announced last week.
Stockton opened its spring season with a 2-1 loss at Kean University on March 12 and lost 1-0 to Kean on Tuesday. The Ospreys will play at Montclair State on Saturday.
Allegretto, Flynn, Gilhooley and Mitchell each started in the game, and Andrus also saw action.
Gilhooley had one shot while Mitchell, a goalie, made 14 saves in her first college game.
