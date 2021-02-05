Stockton basketball seasons open with losses to TCNJ

Stockton University's DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, scored a career-high 28 points, but The College of New Jersey beat the Ospreys 89-81 Friday in a season-opening New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball game in Galloway Township.

The Stockton men's and women's teams both lost to \TCNJ, the first games for the Ospreys in any sport in 330 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the men's game, the Lions scored the first nine points and led 51-38 at halftime. The Ospreys cut the lead to 62-56 with under 13 minutes left to play, but the visitors stayed ahead.

Jason Larranga shot 8 for 12 from the field to lead the Lions with 21 points. Travis Jocelyn had 20 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Danny Bodine scored 15 and had eight rebounds. Anthony DiCarlo added 12 points.

Campbell, a 6-3 sophomore guard, also had six rebounds and three steals for the Ospreys. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added a career-high 15 points and had six rebounds. Alan Glover had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) had 11 points.

The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday at TCNJ in Ewing Township.