Stockton baseball ties with Alvernia

The Stockton University baseball team and Alvernia tied 6-6 on Wednesday in a nonconference game in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys led 6-2 heading into the seventh, and Alvernia scored four runs in the top half of the inning to tie it. The game was called after nine full innings due to darkness.

John Perrino, Mike Costanzo and Jordan Nitti each had three hits for the Ospreys, who totaled 14.

Alvernia led 1-0 after the first inning. Stockton took a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning. Robbie Ford doubled and scored on a Tommy Talbot RBI single. Luke Fabrizzi hit a two-run single, and Nitti added an RBI single.

Ford finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Aaron Winsker pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks, striking out one. Jeremy Ruka pitched two shutout innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Mike Ramundo and Thomas Faggioni each had two hits for the Golden Wolves (2-2-1). Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored a run.

Stockton (2-0-1) will next host Castleton in a doubleheader that begins noon Saturday.

