Stockton baseball, softball teams begin NJAC tournaments this week
The Stockton University baseball and softball teams will compete in their conference tournaments this week.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference champions will advance to their respective NCAA Division III tournaments. The Ospreys have never won either NJAC Tournament.

In the NJAC baseball tournament, eighth-seeded Stockton (9-13, 7-11) will host No. 9 New Jersey City (5-24, 3-15) in a play-in game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Ospreys and Gothic Knights split an April 3 doubleheader.

Tuesday's winner will advance to the best-of-three quarterfinals against top-seeded Rowan in Glassboro. Games 1 and 2 will be played Friday at noon and 4 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The series winner will advance to play either No. 4 Montclair State or No. 5 Kean in a best-of-three semifinal series May 14-15 at the home of the higher seed.

The lower half of the bracket includes No. 10 Rutgers-Newark, No. 7 Rutgers-Camden, No. 6 The College of New Jersey, No. 3 Ramapo and No. 2 William Paterson.

The best-of-three championship series will be played May 21-22 at the home of the higher seed. TCNJ won the 2019 championship, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Softball

Sixth-seeded Stockton (8-16, 8-1) will face third-seeded and host Montclair State (13-7, 12-6) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Games 1 and 2 will be played Friday at 2 and 5 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 2 p.m. Saturday. The teams split their April 18 doubleheader at Montclair.

The winner will advance to a best-of-three semifinal series against either No. 2 TCNJ, the 2019 tournament winner, No. 7 Rutgers-Camden or No. 10 New Jersey City, with the higher seed hosting. Games 1 and 2 will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. May 11. Game 3 would be played at 4 p.m. May 12.

The highest remaining seed will host the best-of-three finals May 14 (2 and 5 p.m.) and, if necessary, May 15 (4 p.m.).

The top half of the bracket includes No. 9 Rutgers-Newark, No. 8 Ramapo, No. 5 William Paterson, No. 4 Kean and top-seeded Rowan.

