Stockton baseball rallies in ninth to beat Ramapon: Roundup

The Stockton University baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat visiting Ramapo College 3-2 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader in Galloway Township.
Stockton catcher Luke Fabrizzi scored the winning run when Jahi Williams reached base on an error at second base. Marco Meleo scored the tying run when Evan Geisler singled to left. Stockton improved to 6-7. Ramapo fell to 5-6.
Geisler, a third baseman, was 3 for 5, and Fabrizzi went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Derek Sarapuchiello was 2 for 4, and Rico Viani had a sacrifice fly.
Tyler Apt (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief, going three innings with one strikeout. Starter Phil DeMarco worked six innings, allowed six hits and two runs, with five strikeouts and four walks.
Women’s tennis: The Ospreys (2-1 overall and in the NJAC) earned a 6-0 victory over visiting William Paterson.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami H.S.), Sarb Devi (Absegami), Elena Nunez and Lily Muir each recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins. Doubles wins, both 8-0, were by Calimer and Nunez at No. 1 and Muir and Audrey van Schalkwyk at No. 2.
The Pioneers (0-4, 0-4) did not have a full lineup, so the No. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches were not played.
Men’s lacrosse: Stockton scored the first 19 goals of the game and beat host Rosemont 25-3 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference game.
Dante Poli led the Ospreys (4-1 overall, 4-0 CSAC) with four goals and three assists. Eric Ellis scored three goals, and Peter Burke, Tyler Horvath and Jackson Tilves each added two.
Single goals were added by Brendan Scanlon, Sean Haddock, Joey Tiernan, Christian Moore, Eric Anderson, Matt Honchalk, Michael Cavallo, Thad Wiseman, Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City), Reegan Capozzoli, Luc Swedlund and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City). The Ravens fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 CSAC.
Women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys led by as much as six goals but lost to 23rd-ranked Montclair State University 14-13 in overtime.
Brittany Costigan scored the winning goal for the Red Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 NJAC) with 1 second left in the first overtime.
Jennifer Toal had four goals and an assist for Stockton (2-3 overall, 0-3 NJAC). Casey Shultz added three goals and two assists. Michelle Pascrell and Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) each scored three. The Ospreys were up 12-6 at 11 minutes into the second half.
Women’s rowing: Stockton won both races against visiting Franklin & Marshall at the Atlantic City Boat House.
The Ospreys varsity eight won by under 15 seconds in 5 minutes, 46.3 seconds.
The Diplomats were second in 6:01.1, and the Stockton second varsity eight took third in 6:16.6.
The Ospreys’ crew included Michaela Pope, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Chloe Schulze, Jamie Dubicki, Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.
The Stockton second varsity four dominated its race and won in 7:06.1. The Ospreys novice four was second in 7:25.9 and F&M was third in 7:54.1. The winning crew consisted of Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Madelynn Schina, Carrie Alpin, Kayla Bokor and coxswain Emily Thompson (Southern Regional).
Softball: The Ospreys dropped a doubleheader to host William Paterson. Stockton (2-12, 2-8 NJAC) lost the first game 6-5 in eight innings and lost 7-4 in game two.
The Pioneers improved to 8-6 and 7-3 NJAC.
Stockton’s Lilly James went 3 for 4 with a double and a run in the first game.
Jenna Patterson had a hit and two RBIs, and Angie Dunphy had an RBI single. Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI.
A sacrifice fly by Liani Ortiz put Stockton up 5-4 in the top of the eighth, but the Pioneers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Willliam Paterson’s Jonnlyn McClain drove in the winning run with an infield single.
Dunphy went 2 for 3 in the second game and Meg Murzello hit an inside the park homer.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
