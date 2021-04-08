Stockton baseball, field hockey lose

A ninth-inning rally by the Stockton University baseball team fell short as the Ospreys lost to visiting Kean University 7-6 on Friday in Galloway Township.

Ryan Swift and Matt Storch led Stockton with two hits apiece. The Ospreys tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning as Swift hit an RBI double and scored on an infield single by Luke Fabrizzi. Stockton added a run on a throwing error in the seventh and trailed 7-3.

The Ospreys (3-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Stockton loaded the bases and Storch singled in the first run. Marco Meleo hit a sacrifice fly and Swift's RBI single made it 7-6. But a groundout ended the game.

Stockton starter Aaron Winksler (1-2) took the loss. He went six innings, gave up five runs on 11 hits, struck out four and walked one.

Kean's Frank LoGiudice and Christian Pellone had three hits apiece. The Cougars (7-6) had 15 hits.

Stockton travels to Montclair State on Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Field hockey: The Stockton University field hockey team lost 1-0 to visiting William Paterson University in the final minute of the second overtime Thursday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.