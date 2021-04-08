Stockton baseball, field hockey lose

A ninth-inning rally by the Stockton University baseball team fell short as the Ospreys lost to visiting Kean University 7-6 on Friday in Galloway Township.
Ryan Swift and Matt Storch led Stockton with two hits apiece. The Ospreys tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning as Swift hit an RBI double and scored on an infield single by Luke Fabrizzi. Stockton added a run on a throwing error in the seventh and trailed 7-3.
The Ospreys (3-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Stockton loaded the bases and Storch singled in the first run. Marco Meleo hit a sacrifice fly and Swift's RBI single made it 7-6. But a groundout ended the game.
Stockton starter Aaron Winksler (1-2) took the loss. He went six innings, gave up five runs on 11 hits, struck out four and walked one.
Kean's Frank LoGiudice and Christian Pellone had three hits apiece. The Cougars (7-6) had 15 hits.
Stockton travels to Montclair State on Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Field hockey: The Stockton University field hockey team lost 1-0 to visiting William Paterson University in the final minute of the second overtime Thursday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.
William Paterson's Alicia Mitchell, a junior defender, scored on a high shot after a rebound near the Stockton net with 45 seconds left to play in the second extra session.
The third-seeded Pioneers improved to 2-2 on the season, and second-seeded Stockton dropped to 1-4.
William Paterson will host No. 4 Ramapo College at 8 p.m. Saturday in Wayne in the NJAC championship game. Ramapo was to play at top-seeded Kean University in a Thursday semifinal, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, and Kean's season ended at 5-0 due to the protocols.
Pioneers goalie Emily Hoagland and Stockton keeper Kylie Mitchell, both freshmen, each had five saves.
Gianna Morganti, a St. Joseph graduate, led the Ospreys with four shots on goal, and she hit the right post on a penalty stroke late in the second quarter.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.