 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton baseball beats 14th-ranked Kean in season opener: Roundup
0 comments

Stockton baseball beats 14th-ranked Kean in season opener: Roundup

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University baseball team opened the season with a 7-5 win over host Kean University in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

Stockton scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up 7-2. Kean (4-2) is ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III.

John Perrino went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Ospreys (1-0). Ryan Mihlebach doubled in two runs in the ninth, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch. James Wynn was the winning pitcher, working the seventh and eighth innings.

The second game ended too late for this edition.

Track and field: Stockton’s Cooper Knorr won the men’s 3,000-meter run at the Stockton Invitational in Galloway Township, topping a field of 26 in 8 minutes, 42.93 seconds. Stockton’s Kyle Navalance was fourth in 9:03.20.

Jessie Klenk won the women’s 1,500 in 5:08.04 for the Ospreys, and teammate Jamie Wun was second. Stockton’s Lauren Preston won the women’s pole vault (3.50 meters), and Alexa Moore was second (3.20 meters).

Keith Holland took the men’s pole vault for the Ospreys (4.65), and Matthew Carter took second (4.10).

Stockton’s Susann Foley won the women’s high jump (1.61).

Women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys beat Kean University 12-10 in Stockton’s season opener in Union. Jennifer Toal, Michelle Pascrell and Allie Bremer each had three goals for Stockton.

Pascrell scored and then Toal made it 2-0 in the first period and the Ospreys never lost the lead. Stockton was up 7-5 at halftime.

Nikki Owen, Casey Shultz and Lucy Sullivan each scored once for the winners. Dana Meehan scored four goals for Kean (0-2).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News