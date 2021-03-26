Stockton baseball beats 14th-ranked Kean in season opener: Roundup

The Stockton University baseball team opened the season with a 7-5 win over host Kean University in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

Stockton scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up 7-2. Kean (4-2) is ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III.

John Perrino went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Ospreys (1-0). Ryan Mihlebach doubled in two runs in the ninth, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch. James Wynn was the winning pitcher, working the seventh and eighth innings.

The second game ended too late for this edition.

Track and field: Stockton’s Cooper Knorr won the men’s 3,000-meter run at the Stockton Invitational in Galloway Township, topping a field of 26 in 8 minutes, 42.93 seconds. Stockton’s Kyle Navalance was fourth in 9:03.20.

Jessie Klenk won the women’s 1,500 in 5:08.04 for the Ospreys, and teammate Jamie Wun was second. Stockton’s Lauren Preston won the women’s pole vault (3.50 meters), and Alexa Moore was second (3.20 meters).

Keith Holland took the men’s pole vault for the Ospreys (4.65), and Matthew Carter took second (4.10).

Stockton’s Susann Foley won the women’s high jump (1.61).