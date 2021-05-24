Stockton Athletic Director McHugh to retire June 30

GALLOWAY — Stockton University athletics director Kevin McHugh is retiring effective June 30.

McHugh arrived at Stockton in July 2017 and headed the Osprey athletic department for four years.

“I have had a four decades-plus career in college athletics that most would envy and it has been my honor and privilege to crown that career at Stockton,” McHugh said. “I and my work here have benefited incredibly from the inspirational leadership and unflagging support of Dr. (Harvey) Kesselman, from the invaluable partnerships with my outstanding Cabinet colleagues and from the myriad engagements with the incomparable student-athletes and staff who make Stockton Athletics so extraordinary. Although it is time to move on to my next chapter, I will always keep the Ospreys close to my heart.”

An interim Director of Athletics will be announced at a later date.

During his tenure McHugh worked for the Task Force on Athletic Facilities at Stockton which was finalized after a comprehensive review of all athletic facilities on the campus. The report provides a long-term blueprint for the future growth and development of Stockton’s athletics and recreation programs.