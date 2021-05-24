Stockton Athletic Director McHugh to retire June 30

GALLOWAY — Stockton University athletics director Kevin McHugh is retiring effective June 30.
McHugh arrived at Stockton in July 2017 and headed the Osprey athletic department for four years.
“I have had a four decades-plus career in college athletics that most would envy and it has been my honor and privilege to crown that career at Stockton,” McHugh said. “I and my work here have benefited incredibly from the inspirational leadership and unflagging support of Dr. (Harvey) Kesselman, from the invaluable partnerships with my outstanding Cabinet colleagues and from the myriad engagements with the incomparable student-athletes and staff who make Stockton Athletics so extraordinary. Although it is time to move on to my next chapter, I will always keep the Ospreys close to my heart.”
An interim Director of Athletics will be announced at a later date.
During his tenure McHugh worked for the Task Force on Athletic Facilities at Stockton which was finalized after a comprehensive review of all athletic facilities on the campus. The report provides a long-term blueprint for the future growth and development of Stockton’s athletics and recreation programs.
“We expected a lot from Kevin when he joined Stockton, and he more than delivered,” Kesselman said in a statement. “He led Stockton’s athletic programs and student athletes to greater recognition. He kept the staff and athletes motivated and connected during the pandemic. His work on the Athletics Task Force Report has set the stage for athletics programs and facilities into the future. We wish him all the best on his retirement.”
McHugh’s career in college athletics includes 20 years as athletic director at The College of New Jersey from 1987 to 2007, and 10 years in the same role at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, from 2007 to 2017. Earlier in his career, McHugh worked in facility and event management roles at Yale University and Bowling Green State University.
