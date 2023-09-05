Stockton University athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference recognition in three sports for their performances during the opening days of the season.

On Tuesday, Kayla Kass was named runner of the Week in women's cross country. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit H.S.) is the Defensive Player of the Week in women's soccer, and Nicole Palmer was named Rookie of the Week in volleyball.

Kass, the conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2022, earned her first collegiate victory at the Stockton Season Opener on Friday. She beat a field of 74 other runners, finishing the 5K race in 19 minutes, 42.50 seconds, to lead the Ospreys to first place among seven teams.

Keil, a sophomore goalkeeper, began the season with back-to-back shutouts at the Stockton Classic. She made eight saves in a 1-0 victory over Methodist on Friday and three more in a 0-0 draw with McDaniel on Saturday. The shutouts were the fourth and fifth of her Stockton career.

Palmer led Stockton 57 kills and a .271 hitting percentage in their four matches at the Haverford Invitational. She also scooped 18 digs and added seven assists and seven blocks, helping the Ospreys split the four matches. She got her first career double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs against Haverford.

The Stockton women's soccer team will host Drew University on Wednesday and play two games at the Drew Fall Festival this weekend. The volleyball team will play at Muhlenberg on Wednesday before heading to New York City to face Amherst and Babson on Saturday. The cross country teams will run in the Philadelphia Metro Classic on Saturday.