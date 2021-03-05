Stockton athlete group fighting racial injustice

When the racial justice movement picked up steam last summer, the Stockton University athletic department wanted to be part of it.
The department last summer created Ospreys Against Oppression, a racial justice group composed of athletes and coaches at the school who work together to make their community more equitable and inclusive.
The idea came after Stockton celebrated Juneteenth with a well-attended march on campus, allowing students and faculty to have their voices heard in the battle against racism.
Such events flourished nationwide after George Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. A white officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, generating civil unrest and calls for equality. Even though the protests and marches have since died down, the issue and the fight for racial justice are ongoing.
Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh wanted to ensure that talks about the subject continued at the university.
“We wanted to have a safe place to talk about racial biases and specifically use sports to help battle racism and take advantage of the platform that sports have,” McHugh said. “We needed to be more focused on the social justice piece because that is what is the most burning issue for our country and society.”
After the Juneteenth march, McHugh, women’s basketball coach Devin Jefferson, intramural and recreation director Jim Gwathney and associate director of intercollegiate sports Linda Yost sat down to discuss how Stockton can give athletes an outlet to talk about racial justice issues and come up with ideas on how to spread awareness.
Jefferson, who is Black, said the issues over racial justice really hit home after the disturbing events last summer and that it was time to have a serious conversation about racism and what equality means in the U.S.
“I think (OAO) puts Stockton in a positive light, and I hope people see it that way, and that we do support Black lives and Black lives do matter to us,” Jefferson said. “Let’s talk about the experiences of the people of color and how those experiences may be different or even make a difference and kind of shed the light and talk about them so that we all can understand.
“This is important and what matters to us.”
OAO features about 10 athletes from a variety of sports and is looking to grow. Currently, the group includes women’s lacrosse juniors Celest Orbe and Kristina Mitchell, women’s volleyball junior Franceska Gustave and women’s basketball senior Kirsten Flournoy.
All four have been heavily involved, especially the past few weeks as the group did something special for Black History Month, including talking to and highlighting current and former Stockton athletes of color and listening to their experiences.
“I think it’s really important for others to understand this stuff because when you’re in the real world, you have to be inclusive of all backgrounds,” said Orbe, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate. “It’s important to know so that the world can run better.”
Orbe, who is Filipino, said she has always found it difficult to relate to others in regard to racial issues. She wanted to join OAO to help spread awareness, especially in the sports community.
“I just want other people to understand others’ experiences and respect their backgrounds and where they come from and make everything feel more inclusive,” said Orbe, 21, of EHT.
The group, which has only been meeting the past few months, hopes to add more people and soon have more public events like the march last summer.
Members have become better citizens by listening to others in the group, Orbe and Flournoy said.
“I just think it’s important to be someone who can teach others about what is going on in the world, but at the same time, I’m also learning from those who are a part of the group,” said Flournoy, 22, of Sewell, Gloucester County. “People come from totally different backgrounds and have different thought processes. Every individual person is different. But that is what’s good about the group. You have all these different athletes with different experiences, and we are all coming together for the same thing, but we have different takes on it.”
Flournoy said watching the events over the past year has been very disturbing, noting that some of the videos of acts of racism are too difficult for her to watch.
“I think subconsciously we hold a lot of this stuff that goes on, and it’s really heavy,” Flournoy said. “It’s a lot on your mental mindset. Before this group, there were a lot of things I wanted to say, but there was no one that I could say it to. Talking to them is a really good outlet. … They help me a lot more than I help them.”
McHugh said Stockton has always been concerned about issues that affect not just the university but the broader community and society. He commended the group for its strides in only a few months.
“We are trying to prepare our students to go out in the world and at the same time try to engage the forces of the world coming at us,” McHugh said. “That is kind of what education is about.”