Stockton athlete group fighting racial injustice

Orbe, who is Filipino, said she has always found it difficult to relate to others in regard to racial issues. She wanted to join OAO to help spread awareness, especially in the sports community.

“I just want other people to understand others’ experiences and respect their backgrounds and where they come from and make everything feel more inclusive,” said Orbe, 21, of EHT.

The group, which has only been meeting the past few months, hopes to add more people and soon have more public events like the march last summer.

Members have become better citizens by listening to others in the group, Orbe and Flournoy said.

“I just think it’s important to be someone who can teach others about what is going on in the world, but at the same time, I’m also learning from those who are a part of the group,” said Flournoy, 22, of Sewell, Gloucester County. “People come from totally different backgrounds and have different thought processes. Every individual person is different. But that is what’s good about the group. You have all these different athletes with different experiences, and we are all coming together for the same thing, but we have different takes on it.”