Stockton and NJAC women's volleyball teams to play shortened season in March

The Stockton University women's volleyball team will play a shortened season in March to make up for the fall 2020 season that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the volleyball season will tentatively begin on March 2 with member schools Kean, Montclair State, New Jersey City, Rutgers-Camden and William Paterson joining Stockton, which is the defending NJAC champion.

The teams will play a round-robin schedule with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The conference's plan also calls for a single-elimination championship tournament involving all the participating schools from March 18-25. Other NJAC members Rowan, Ramapo and Rutgers-Newark will not field women's volleyball teams.

Stockton head coach Allison Walker said the Ospreys have been practicing since the first week in February and will host Montclair State in the season opener on March 2.

"I'm personally excited to be back in the gym, but I can tell by the spirit in the gym that the players are just so excited to be back on the court and playing with each other," said Walker, who is entering her 15th season leading the Ospreys.