Stockton advances to NJAC women's lacrosse semifinal

The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team beat visiting Rutgers-Camden 15-1 Monday in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lucy Sullivan had three goals and two assists for the fourth-seeded Ospreys. Nikki Owen, Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) and Allie Bremer each scored three goals.
The Ospreys (4-4) will play at top-seeded Montclair State on Wednesday in a semifinal game at a time to be determined. The championship game will be Saturday at the higher seed.
Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), Michelle Pascrell and Jessica Catalioto each scored one goal. Goalie Daniela Eliot played more than 50 minutes. She gave up one goal and made four saves.
