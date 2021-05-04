Stockton advances to NJAC tournament after play-in win over New Jersey City

Marco Meleo hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Stockton University baseball team to a 2-0 victory over New Jersey City in a play-in game Tuesday to advance to the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Ospreys advance to the best-of-three quarterfinals against top-seeded Rowan in Glassboro. Games 1 and 2 will be played Friday at noon and 4 p.m., respectively.
Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rowan (17-1) features Press-area players Ryan McIsaac (Millville), Donald Zellman (Lacey Township), Ryan Bush (Barnegat) and Garrett Smith (Egg Harbor Township). Stockton has Nick Trifiletti (Mainland), Mike Schiattarella and Andrew Luongo (Southern), Sam Sramaty (Lacey Twp.) and Lacey Township resident Ryan O’Sullivan.
On Tuesday, Phil DeMarco was the winning pitcher for the Ospreys (10-13). He struck out four in eight innings. Tyler Apt earned the save. John Perrino and Dominic Meleo each scored the winning runs. Stockton had five hits.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.