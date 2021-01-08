Stockton AD Kevin McHugh: Ospreys planning to play basketball this winter

Stockton University plans to compete in men's and women's basketball this winter, Ospreys athletic director Kevin McHugh said Friday night.
McHugh and other New Jersey Athletic Conference ADs held an almost two-hour Zoom meeting Friday to discuss plans for the basketball season, but no league-wide decisions were reached.
The main concerns of the AD's meeting stemmed from Rowan University's decision Wednesday to opt out of its entire winter sports slate Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing infection rates that are growing locally and nationally.
In Friday's meeting, the ADs mainly talked about the logistics of a basketball season, including the testing of players, coaches and officials, McHugh said. The season is tentatively set to start Feb. 5.
No other schools had opted out as of Friday night, but that could change. The agreed-upon opt-out date for basketball is Monday.
“It was just an opportunity to kind of see where folks were,” McHugh said of the virtual meeting. “That deadline is still there, and maybe people have gotten different things from the Zoom to change their mind or something. But there was nothing monumental that changed.”
The NJAC is aiming for an eight-game schedule for its teams. Rowan opting out affected the tentative schedules of some schools, including Stockton, as officials already were planning to play more localized games within the conference.
No schedule will be made until after Monday's opt-out deadline.
McHugh said the Ospreys do not plan to opt out and will start practice Monday. Each player and coach will also begin to get tested on a weekly basis once practice starts.
The NJAC consists of 10 schools.
“Hopefully, everyone else in the conference is able to stay healthy and not have positive cases and we can get to a point where we can play,” McHugh said. “We want to give our kids some element of competition and try to get back to some normalcy. It seems like right now everything is staying the course.”
The coronavirus led to the cancellation of the entire NJAC spring sports season last year and the postponement of the fall season. Stockton could still play its fall seasons this spring, in addition to its regular spring slate, but McHugh noted that those opt-out dates come later.
The NJAC athletic directors' priority Friday was the basketball season.
“That was the imminent date,” McHugh said of Monday's decision day. “We all want to see how it goes. Hopefully, we can get a handle on it, and that will give us a better platform to make decisions about the other sports going forward.”