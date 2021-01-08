Stockton AD Kevin McHugh: Ospreys planning to play basketball this winter

Stockton University plans to compete in men's and women's basketball this winter, Ospreys athletic director Kevin McHugh said Friday night.

McHugh and other New Jersey Athletic Conference ADs held an almost two-hour Zoom meeting Friday to discuss plans for the basketball season, but no league-wide decisions were reached.

The main concerns of the AD's meeting stemmed from Rowan University's decision Wednesday to opt out of its entire winter sports slate Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing infection rates that are growing locally and nationally.

In Friday's meeting, the ADs mainly talked about the logistics of a basketball season, including the testing of players, coaches and officials, McHugh said. The season is tentatively set to start Feb. 5.

No other schools had opted out as of Friday night, but that could change. The agreed-upon opt-out date for basketball is Monday.

“It was just an opportunity to kind of see where folks were,” McHugh said of the virtual meeting. “That deadline is still there, and maybe people have gotten different things from the Zoom to change their mind or something. But there was nothing monumental that changed.”