Steven DelleMonache gets assist in lacrosse debut for Robert Morris vs. Duke: Notebook

St. Augustine Prep graduate Steven DelleMonache had a busy collegiate debut for the Robert Morris University men’s lacrosse team Sunday.
DelleMonache, from Mantua Township, Gloucester County, picked up his first collegiate point, an assist, in the Colonials’ 16-12 loss to Duke in their season opener.
The 5-foot-9 midfielder/faceoff specialist added three ground balls and went 8 for 20 in the faceoff circle.
DelleMonache was a second-team Press All-Star as a junior in 2019. He finished third all-time in Hermits history in faceoffs won. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of his senior season in 2020.
Bryce Vaxman (St. Augustine) scooped a ground ball in Bellarmine’s 12-7 loss to Utah.
Baseball
Matt Malatesta (Southern Regional) pitched six innings to improve to 2-0, allowing a run on five hits and two walks and striking out five, in South Carolina Beaufort’s 2-1 win over St. Andrews.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, five assists and three rebounds in Bowling Green’s 76-70 loss to Western Michigan.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had seven points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists in St. Bonaventure’s 70-59 loss to Saint Louis.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had two points, one rebound and an assist in Saint Francis’ 68-62 loss to Merrimack. He had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in a 59-54 loss to Merrimack.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 17 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal in Virginia Tech’s 83-72 loss to Pittsburgh. He had 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in an 80-76 overtime win over Florida.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had two assists, one point and one rebound in Drew’s season-opening 69-65 win over Catholic.
Randy Butler (Millville) had two points and two rebounds in New Jersey City’s 99-64 win over Kean in the season opener.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored two points in Oregon’s 63-57 win over University of California, Davis. Her basket put the Ducks in a 25-25 halftime tie.
In Bloomfield’s 67-47 win over Caldwell, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had three points and a rebound, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) added two steals, one rebound and an assist. In an 86-50 loss to Dominican, Sykes had five points and a rebound, and Ford grabbed a rebound.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in Kean’s 64-52 loss to New Jersey City. She had seven points, five rebounds and three steals in a 79-42 loss to N.J. City.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern) had 40 assists and five digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over Limestone. In a 3-2 win over Queens (N.C.), Davis had 49 assists and 13 digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had nine digs and two assists. In a 3-0 win over Tusculum, Davis had 29 assists, and Maxwell added six digs. In a 3-2 win over North Greenville, Davis had 37 assists and 12 digs, Maxwell had six digs, and Justin Kean (Southern) had eight kills and three digs.
If you would like to submit information for the weekly college notebook, contact Staff Writer John Russo at jrusso@pressofac.com.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
