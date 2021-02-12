Stephanie Allocco, Stockton assistant softball coach, dies

Stockton University assistant softball coach Stephanie Allocco died at age 42 this week after a lengthy battle with cancer, the university announced Friday.
Allocco coached at Stockton for five seasons, dealing with her illness for most of that time.
Stockton’s statement said Allocco will be long remembered, not only by her friends, former teammates and former coaches, but also by the multitude of players whose lives she impacted as a coach for more than two decades.
Allocco was affectionately known as “Stuffy.” She joined the Ospreys’ coaching staff prior to the 2016 season, following the hiring of head coach Mavreen Hering, her college teammate at Rowan University. Allocco helped the Stockton program to a 105-72-1 record (.593 winning percentage) during her time as an assistant coach.
Stockton qualified for the NJAC Tournament in all four full seasons that Allocco was on the staff. The 2020 season was shortened due to COVID-19.
In 2016, the Ospreys entered the NCAA regional rankings for the first time and finished second in the NJAC, their best finish. The following year, Stockton was the NJAC Tournament runner-up.
In addition to assisting at Stockton, Allocco was an assistant coach and freshman coach for the Moorestown High School girls soccer team for 21 years. She also coached softball at Moorestown for 15 years prior to joining the Stockton staff.
Three weeks ago, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association renamed its Courageous Athlete Award the Steph Allocco Courage and Perseverance Award in her honor.
Allocco is considered one of the greatest softball players in New Jersey Athletic Conference history. She was a four-time All-American for Rowan University from 1997-2000, and was a first-team NJAC selection three times. She was voted NJAC Player of the Year in 1998 and 2000 and was the NJAC Rookie of the Year in 1997. She is Rowan’s all-time leader in batting average, total bases and slugging percentage.
Allocco was also a forward on the Rowan women’s soccer team and was a 1999 NJAC first-team pick and a second-team selection in 1997. She ranks third in Rowan history in goals (48) and points (113).
Arrangements are being handled by Bocco Funeral Home in Cherry Hill.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.