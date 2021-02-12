Stephanie Allocco, Stockton assistant softball coach, dies

Stockton University assistant softball coach Stephanie Allocco died at age 42 this week after a lengthy battle with cancer, the university announced Friday.

Allocco coached at Stockton for five seasons, dealing with her illness for most of that time.

Stockton’s statement said Allocco will be long remembered, not only by her friends, former teammates and former coaches, but also by the multitude of players whose lives she impacted as a coach for more than two decades.

Allocco was affectionately known as “Stuffy.” She joined the Ospreys’ coaching staff prior to the 2016 season, following the hiring of head coach Mavreen Hering, her college teammate at Rowan University. Allocco helped the Stockton program to a 105-72-1 record (.593 winning percentage) during her time as an assistant coach.

Stockton qualified for the NJAC Tournament in all four full seasons that Allocco was on the staff. The 2020 season was shortened due to COVID-19.

In 2016, the Ospreys entered the NCAA regional rankings for the first time and finished second in the NJAC, their best finish. The following year, Stockton was the NJAC Tournament runner-up.