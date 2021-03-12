St. Peter's (with EHT grad on coaching staff) beats Rider to reach MAAC women's final

Rider outscored the Peacocks in the third quarter and shot 48% from the field in the game. But St. Peter’s matched that intensity and never let the Broncs’ surges faze it. The game had seven lead changes.

St. Peter’s (13-14, 11-9 MAAC) shot 18 for 20 from the free-throw line.

“It’s a collaborative mental toughness,” said Mitchell, who added he is very tough on his players during the season because “when you get in situations like this where it’s do or die, it’s win or go home, now when we are here in these situations, the young ladies have gone through it all season long with me at practice.”

Mitchell noted that Boney’s mother still lives in the area and the assistant did laundry for the team this week at his mother’s house. Boney played basketball and coached at Montclair State University. He also coached at Kean University and with the Jersey Thunder of the Eastern Basketball Association.

“Playing down in Atlantic City, this is his hometown,” Mitchell said. “It’s pretty special for him to be in A.C.”