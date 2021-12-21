St. Joseph grad Marcellus Ross plays way into Rowan's starting lineup: College notebook

Marcellus Ross’ electric play off the bench through the first eight games has earned him a spot recently in the starting lineup for the Rowan University men’s basketball team.
Ross, a sophomore guard, scored 19 points to go with four rebounds in Rowan’s latest game, an 88-85 win over Salisbury. It was the second straight start for the 2019 St. Joseph High School graduate from Sicklerville, Gloucester County.
In 10 games, Ross is second on the team, averaging 14 points per game. He also is third in rebounds per game (5.7) and first in 3-point shooting with 33% (24 for 72) among regulars.
Ross averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists his senior season at St. Joseph and was a first-team Press All-Star. He finished with a St. Joseph record 2,161 career points.
The Profs are off to an excellent start at 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Their lone loss has come at the hands of Stockton. The Profs are off until Dec. 29.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored three and grabbed two rebounds in Hampton’s 58-57 win over Norfolk State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored eight to go with four blocks and three rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had seven rebounds, two points, two assists and two steals for the Hokies.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had four points and four rebounds in Saint Francis’ 81-66 win over Hartford. He scored two in a 106-48 loss to Illinois.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, six rebounds and two assists in Temple’s 65-48 loss to Central Florida.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had two points and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 68-65 win over Edinboro. He had two points and two rebounds in an 81-53 loss to Gannon.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored nine in Goldey-Beacom’s 73-71 win over Saint Rose.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had three points, three rebounds and five assists in Holy Family’s 90-64 win over Cheyney. He scored six and added three assists in an 87-62 win over Southern Connecticut State.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had six points and six rebounds in Cecil College’s 114-100 win over Garrett College. He scored six in a 101-51 win over Vision Academy New York. He had eight points and four rebounds in a 100-79 win over Monroe Community College.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored a career-high 21 on 10 of 11 shooting, to go with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Oregon’s 109-38 win over McNeese. She had six rebounds and three points in a 68-56 loss to Kansas State.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and three rebounds in Bloomfield’s 62-57 loss to New Haven.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) scored 27 and grabbed seven rebounds in D’Youville’s 87-57 win over Staten Island.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 71-67 win over Staten Island. She scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds in a 72-62 win over District of Columbia.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in Sant Anselm’s 61-50 loss to University of the Sciences.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 20 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Albright’s 65-48 win over Moravian.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) scored eight and grabbed nine rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 60-52 win over Rowan. For the Profs, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had six points, two rebounds and two steals, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had two points and three rebounds.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern Regional) had five points, four rebounds and two steals in Widener’s 60-54 loss to York.
Rugby
Joseph Kokes (Absecon resident) started for Christendom College, which won the United States Collegiate Athletic Associated national championship Dec. 12 in Houston. Kokes started in the semifinal 44-34 comeback win against Holy Cross in the semifinals as well as a 34-29 win in the championship game against New Mexico Tech. He was also named to the All-Tournament team.
Kokes, a junior who plays the position loosehead prop, scored his first two career tries Nov. 6 against Washington & Lee. Christendom, established in 1977, is a Front Royal, Virginia, school with an enrollment of about 500 students.
Football
Delaware Valley DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) was named to the Associated Press All-Division III first-team defense Friday. He had nine interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, and eight pass breakups in 12 games for Delaware Valley, which advanced to the national tournament.
Wrestling
American 174-pounder Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) went 2-2 at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Nevada. His wins came via 6-4 decision in the first round and a 6-4 decision in the consolation bracket.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
