St. Joseph grad Marcellus Ross plays way into Rowan's starting lineup: College notebook

Marcellus Ross’ electric play off the bench through the first eight games has earned him a spot recently in the starting lineup for the Rowan University men’s basketball team.

Ross, a sophomore guard, scored 19 points to go with four rebounds in Rowan’s latest game, an 88-85 win over Salisbury. It was the second straight start for the 2019 St. Joseph High School graduate from Sicklerville, Gloucester County.

In 10 games, Ross is second on the team, averaging 14 points per game. He also is third in rebounds per game (5.7) and first in 3-point shooting with 33% (24 for 72) among regulars.

Ross averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists his senior season at St. Joseph and was a first-team Press All-Star. He finished with a St. Joseph record 2,161 career points.

The Profs are off to an excellent start at 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Their lone loss has come at the hands of Stockton. The Profs are off until Dec. 29.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored three and grabbed two rebounds in Hampton’s 58-57 win over Norfolk State.