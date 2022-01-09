St. Joseph grad J.D. DiRenzo transferring from Sacred Heart to Rutgers football

J.D. DiRenzo, who spent the previous five years of his college football career in Connecticut, is coming back to New Jersey.

DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, announced Saturday he has committed to transferring to Rutgers University. The offensive lineman spent five seasons at Sacred Heart University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut, before entering the transfer portal Dec. 30.

"It's the home team. My family can see every game, my friends can see every game," said DiRenzo, 23, who will leave for New Brunswick in a week.

The final five schools he considered for the transfer were Rutgers, Oklahoma, Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan State.

"I really liked the coaching staff (at Rutgers) and grew the closest to them out of most of the schools recruiting me," he said.

DiRenzo said he is excited to play for coach Greg Schiano and be a part of the rebuilding process. Schiano just wrapped up the second year of his second stint as Rutgers' coach.

