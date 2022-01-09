St. Joseph grad J.D. DiRenzo transferring from Sacred Heart to Rutgers football

Welcome, home J.D. ‼️@jddirenzo | #CHOP | 🪓 pic.twitter.com/mVzc0nEwnX— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) January 8, 2022
J.D. DiRenzo, who spent the previous five years of his college football career in Connecticut, is coming back to New Jersey.
DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, announced Saturday he has committed to transferring to Rutgers University. The offensive lineman spent five seasons at Sacred Heart University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut, before entering the transfer portal Dec. 30.
"It's the home team. My family can see every game, my friends can see every game," said DiRenzo, 23, who will leave for New Brunswick in a week.
The final five schools he considered for the transfer were Rutgers, Oklahoma, Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan State.
"I really liked the coaching staff (at Rutgers) and grew the closest to them out of most of the schools recruiting me," he said.
DiRenzo said he is excited to play for coach Greg Schiano and be a part of the rebuilding process. Schiano just wrapped up the second year of his second stint as Rutgers' coach.
"I remember Rutgers when Schiano was there, then he left and it started to fall off a bit. He's come back and is bringing it back up already," DiRenzo added. "It would be cool to be on the team that brought Rutgers to where it used to be. ... Especially since it's the home state university."
The NCAA transfer portal is a private database with the names of student-athletes looking to transfer. Once a player provides written notice of intent to transfer, the NCAA puts the player’s name in the database, and other schools can contact the player and recruit them.
DiRenzo, who plays right tackle, redshirted his freshman year at Sacred Heart, and the shortened 2020 season did not count against his eligibility, a benefit the NCAA granted to all its athletes due to COVID-19.
He is coming off another tremendous season on the offensive line, having earned his second straight All-Northeast Conference first-team honor and third all-conference award and helping the Pioneers (8-4) win their second straight NEC title.
DiRenzo, who said he will play either guard or tackle for the Scarlet Knights, is joining a 2022 Rutgers roster that could potentially include wide receiver Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident), defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph), linebackers Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) and Tyreem Powell (Vineland), and defensive back Max Melton (Cedar Creek).
Rutgers went 5-8 in 2021, which culminated in a 38-10 loss to Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It's an opportunity like that coupled with the fact Rutgers plays in the Big Ten Conference East Division that attracted DiRenzo. He is excited to play a schedule in 2022 that includes perennially ranked teams Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.
Competition like that will prepare DiRenzo as he hopes to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
"It's very close to where I want to be, and I want to help (Rutgers) get there," DiRenzo said. "I want to win, and I think we'll be capable of doing that next year."
