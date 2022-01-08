 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph grad J.D. DiRenzo commits to Rutgers
J.D. DiRenzo.jpg

Sacred Heart offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo (55) in action in the team's regular-season finale Nov. 20 against Long Island. 

 Sacred Heart Athletics, Provided

J.D. DiRenzo, who spent the last five years of his college football career in Connecticut, is coming back to New Jersey.

DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, announced Saturday he has committed to transferring to Rutgers University. The offensive lineman spent the last five seasons at Sacred Heart University, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut, before entering the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 30. 

DiRenzo tweeted the decision Saturday night, saying "I'm coming home."

The NCAA transfer portal is a private database with the names of student-athletes looking to transfer. Once a player provides written notice of intending to transfer, the NCAA puts the player’s name in the database, and other schools can contact the player and recruit them.

DiRenzo, who plays right tackle, redshirted his freshman year, and the shortened 2020 season did not count against his eligibility, a benefit the NCAA granted to all its athletes due to COVID-19.

He is coming off another tremendous season on the offensive line, earning his second straight All-Northeast Conference first-team honor and third all-conference award for his career and helping the Pioneers (8-4) win a second straight NEC title.

DiRenzo is joining a 2022 Rutgers roster that could potentially include wide receiver Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident), defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph), linebackers Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) and Tyreem Powell (Vineland), and defensive back Max Melton (Cedar Creek).

Rutgers went 5-8 in 2021, which culminated in a 38-10 loss to Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

J.D. DiRenzo headshot.jpg

DiRenzo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Watch Now: Related Video

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

