St. Joseph grad J.D. DiRenzo commits to Rutgers

J.D. DiRenzo, who spent the last five years of his college football career in Connecticut, is coming back to New Jersey.

DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, announced Saturday he has committed to transferring to Rutgers University. The offensive lineman spent the last five seasons at Sacred Heart University, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut, before entering the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 30.

DiRenzo tweeted the decision Saturday night, saying "I'm coming home."

The NCAA transfer portal is a private database with the names of student-athletes looking to transfer. Once a player provides written notice of intending to transfer, the NCAA puts the player’s name in the database, and other schools can contact the player and recruit them.

DiRenzo, who plays right tackle, redshirted his freshman year, and the shortened 2020 season did not count against his eligibility, a benefit the NCAA granted to all its athletes due to COVID-19.