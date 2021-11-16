St. Joe grad Jada Byers earns top conference rookie honor: College notebook

Virginia Union University freshman football player Jada Byers was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Rookie of the Year last week.
Byers, a 2020 St. Joseph High School graduate, rushed for a team-leading 910 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He was third in the CIAA in yards and first in TDs, and his 91 yards per game was third in the conference.
Byers also caught 14 passes for 119 yards as VUU, which finished its season Nov. 6, went 6-4.
The former Press Player of the Year also was named to the All-CIAA rookie and second teams.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) ran for 79 yards on 21 carries and scored two TDs in Rutgers’ 38-3 win over Indiana. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) caught five passes for 50 yards and had a 13-yard run. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had five tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery. LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made four tackles and had an interception. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, had three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and an interception. DL Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph) added a tackle.
OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) made a tackle in Temple’s 37-8 loss to Houston.
DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) had three tackles in Texas A&M’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) rushed 18 times for 84 yards and made three catches for 9 yards in Vanderbilt’s 34-17 loss to Kentucky.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made three tackles in Bucknell’s 63-10 loss to Army.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) had a tackle in Delaware State’s 28-26 win over Norfolk State.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had eight tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in Florida A&M’s 37-7 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff.
RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) had a 3-yard run and two receptions for 3 yards in Merrimack’s 22-6 loss to Saint Francis. For Saint Francis, WR Alvaro Lora (Holy Spirit) had a tackle.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) had three tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and a QB hit in Northern Arizona’s 30-3 loss to Montana.
LB Joe Bonczek (St. Augustine) had three tackles in Princeton’s 35-20 win over Yale. The Tigers, coached by Bob Surace (Millville), improved to 8-1 (5-1 Ivy League).
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had four tackles, and twin A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) added two tackles in Sacred Heart’s 27-0 win over Wagner. DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) and LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) each had a tackle. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 435 yards, including 221 rushing.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made four tackles and had a QB hit in Villanova’s 33-14 win over Stony Brook. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had half of a tackle for a loss. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 34.1 yards, including three inside the 20 and a long of 55, on seven punts. For Stony Brook, QB Josh Zamot (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 2 for 27 yards passing and added a 6-yard run.
WR Tay’shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two catches for 14 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 72-7 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio).
OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started at right guard for an Assumption offense that gained 363 yards, including 233 rushing, in a 48-23 loss to Bentley.
FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) had a tackle in East Stroudsburg’s 13-10 loss to Gannon.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey) had a team-leading eight tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks, a forced fumble and a QB hit in Edinboro’s 42-21 win over Millersville.
QB Louie Barrios (Cedar Creek) had a 3-yard catch and rushed for 11 yards on four attempts in Pace’s 14-7 loss to American International.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) had two tackles and a pass breakup in Seton Hill’s 59-7 win over Lock Haven.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had five tackles, including 1½ for a loss, and a QB hit in Albright’s 25-2 loss to Lebanon Valley.
K Henry Garton (Vineland) had a 53-yard kickoff for Alvernia in a 48-0 loss to Lycoming.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) had a 51-yard kick return in Delaware Valley’s 27-0 win over Widener in the Keystone Cup rivalry game. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had two tackles. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 52.8 yards, including a touchback, on four kickoff attempts.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had five catches for 59 yards and a 4-yard TD run in Framingham State’s 40-21 win over Worcester State.
LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had six tackles, including one for a loss, in Kean’s 15-7 win over Montclair State. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had a 9-yard catch. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. DB Roy Crawford (Cumberland) had a pass breakup.
For Montclair State, DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had eight tackles, including one for a loss. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had five tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and a QB hit. DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) made three tackles and blocked a kick.
RB Stefan Lorick (Mainland) had one tackle in Moravian’s 55-0 loss to Muhlenberg.
QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) completed 24 of 39 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns in Oberlin’s 42-38 loss to Allegheny. He added 31 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-leading 10 tackles in Rowan’s 35-21 win over The College of New Jersey. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had 17 yards on seven carries, including an 18-yard TD run. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) made five tackles, including one for a loss. DL Tony Thompson (Buena Regional) had half of a tackle for a loss. DB Larry Mensah (Oakcrest) and QB Ryan Barts (Hammonton) each had one tackle. For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had seven tackles, including 1½ for a loss.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) had a 27-yard punt in Susquehanna’s 65-0 win over Juniata.
DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) had two tackles and a QB hit in Ursinus’ 27-20 loss to Dickinson.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) had an 11-yard TD run and was 5 for 14 for 41 yards and two interceptions in Wilkes’ 34-7 loss to King’s. FB Joe Curry (Cedar Creek) had two carries for 5 yards.
WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had four catches for 22 yards in William Paterson’s 38-7 loss to Salisbury.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.