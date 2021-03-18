St. Augustine grad Sincere Rhea earns All-American status at Penn State

Penn State University sophomore Sincere Rhea earned second-team All-American status at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last week.
Rhea, a 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate, placed 14th in the 60-meter hurdles, running in 7.99 seconds. The championships were held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Rhea’s indoor season was highlighted by winning the Big Ten Conference championship two weeks ago, the first Nittany Lion to win a title in that event. He won the race by one-hundredth of a second in 7.80.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) finished 165th overall (22 minutes, 0.4 seconds) for Georgetown at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday. The women ran a 6K course, and there were 256 competitors. The Hoyas finished 18th among 31 teams.
Men’s basketball
Osun Osunniyi’s (Mainland) double-double helped St. Bonaventure win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship Sunday in a 74-65 victory over Virginia Commonwealth. He scored 14, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.
He was named the A-10 Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. The Bonnies (16-4) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They were seeded ninth in the East Region and will face No. 8 Louisiana State.
Earlier last week, Osunniyi became the first player in program history to be named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league in blocks (2.8 average) and was second in rebounds (9.3 average).
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 24 points and eight rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 81-73 loss to North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game. The Hokies (15-6) made the national tournament as an at-large team as the No. 10 seed in the South and will face No. 7 Florida in the first round.
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 72-69 loss to Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference Tournament game. The Mountaineers (18-9) made the national tournament with an at-large bid. They got the No. 3 seed in the Midwest and will face No. 14 Morehead State in the first round.
In Drew’s 85-75 win over Stevens Institute of Technology, Matthew Capozolli (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored two.
In Widener’s 70-67 loss to Arcadia, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) scored 17 and had three assists, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored three. In an 87-78 loss to Arcadia, Holden had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Mazur grabbed three rebounds.
Women’s basketball
Despite an early exit in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Oregon, which includes Kylee Watson (Mainland), earned an at-large bid to the national tournament. The Ducks (13-8) earned a No. 6 seed and will face South Dakota in the first round.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) grabbed 20 rebounds, scored 12 and added six assists, five steals and four blocks in Albright’s 68-57 win over Alvernia. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 61-53 loss to Alvernia.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 83-63 win over Mitchell.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists in Delaware Valley’s 55-39 win over FDU-Florham. She had five points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 62-39 win over FDU-Florham.
Marykate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had four points and three rebounds in Eastern’s 75-44 loss to Messiah. She had three assists, two points and a rebound in a 72-38 loss to Messiah.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Kean’s 56-52 loss to Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had four points and three rebounds in Widener’s 71-52 win over Arcadia.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 23rd in a field of 66 bowlers for Youngstown State at the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She rolled a five-game series of 1,247 (207.83 average), and her high game was a 246. Youngstown State placed fourth among 11 teams.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over King, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 51 assists and six digs. In a 3-2 loss to Lees-McRae, Davis had 47 assists and 10 digs. Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 11 digs and three assists, and Justin Kean (Southern) added one kill.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.