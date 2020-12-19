St. Augustine grad Mutts settling in at Virginia Tech

But the Hokies suffered a 75-55 loss to unranked Penn State on Dec. 8, losing their ranking. Virginia Tech, currently unranked, followed that up with a 66-60 victory over No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday.

“Our team is off to a good start, which is great considering the fact that conference play is coming up (Dec. 29 vs. Miami, Florida),” Mutts said. “It’s good to get some momentum going right now. Our team is picking up some momentum in the right direction.”

Virginia Tech aims to earn that national ranking back, which will continue to push the team in the right direction, Mutts said.

“When we had that big loss to Penn State, our ranking was taken away and, honestly, rightfully so at that point,” said Mutts, who added that winning games is more than rankings.

“If you can’t defend it, you don’t deserve it. But we have to fight our way back in there and prove to the people that do the rankings that we are that good. We are trying to make a name for ourselves.”

In four seasons at St. Augustine, Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and led the Hermits to three Cape-Atlantic League and two South Jersey Non-Public A titles and a state Non-Public A championship. Mutts was the 2016-17 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year.