St. Augustine grad Mutts settling in at Virginia Tech

Justyn Mutts is settling in nicely at his new home, and it’s showing.
The 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate and basketball standout transferred this summer from the University of Delaware to Virginia Tech and is already making an impact on the court for the Hokies.
Mutts averages 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 points and 2.7 assists in six games for Virginia Tech (5-1). He is shooting 70% from the free-throw line and 40.7% from the field for the Hokies.
“It’s been awesome being here,” said Mutts, 21, of Millville. “My teammates are great players and, aside from being great players, they are great people off the court. So the transition coming here has been really smooth for me.”
Mutts looks to add to his early success when the Hokies host Coppin State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward will have two years of eligibility remaining after this season. He completed his bachelor’s degree in three years combined at High Point and Delaware, graduating in the spring with a degree in psychology.
“There is always room for improvement,” Mutts said. “I think I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win.”
Virginia Tech was ranked No. 11 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Poll. Mutts said his teammates felt that was disrespectful and wanted to come out strong, starting 5-0 and earning the No. 15 spot on The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.
But the Hokies suffered a 75-55 loss to unranked Penn State on Dec. 8, losing their ranking. Virginia Tech, currently unranked, followed that up with a 66-60 victory over No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday.
“Our team is off to a good start, which is great considering the fact that conference play is coming up (Dec. 29 vs. Miami, Florida),” Mutts said. “It’s good to get some momentum going right now. Our team is picking up some momentum in the right direction.”
Virginia Tech aims to earn that national ranking back, which will continue to push the team in the right direction, Mutts said.
“When we had that big loss to Penn State, our ranking was taken away and, honestly, rightfully so at that point,” said Mutts, who added that winning games is more than rankings.
“If you can’t defend it, you don’t deserve it. But we have to fight our way back in there and prove to the people that do the rankings that we are that good. We are trying to make a name for ourselves.”
In four seasons at St. Augustine, Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and led the Hermits to three Cape-Atlantic League and two South Jersey Non-Public A titles and a state Non-Public A championship. Mutts was the 2016-17 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Mutts began his collegiate career at High Point in North Carolina and transferred to Delaware after his freshman season. Mutts had to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer regulations.
Last season, Mutts shot 53.8% from the field and averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for Delaware, which competes in the Colonial Athletic Association, a mid-major conference.
“Nothing against Delaware, they are a great school and have a great program over there, but I’m really happy to be here,” Mutts said. “I’m really happy with the opportunity that I have.
“Just having the ability and opportunity to play against the best teams in the country day in and day out, it’s just fun and a good test.”
Mutts praised the coaching staff at Virginia Tech, including second-year head coach Mike Young, calling him a great person who recruited an even better staff.
“They are genuine people,” Mutts said. “I’m blessed to be around such great people. They are great coaches on the court and even better people.”
Mutts said his personal accolades this season and the next two years are nothing compared to the success of the team.
Mutts will complete his master’s degree this upcoming semester in agriculture and life sciences with a concentration in education.
“It’s great,” Mutts said when asked about having two extra years of eligibility remaining with the Hokies. “I’m in a blessed situation. I’m very appreciative. It’s awesome.”
