St. Augustine grad Mikey Vanaman wins weekly lacrosse award for Cabrini: College notebook

Mikey Vanaman added to his team-leading goal totals in another win for the Cabrini University men’s lacrosse team.

Vanaman scored six times in a 20-5 win over Marywood. It was the Cavaliers’ (10-3) eighth win in their last nine games. Cabrini is ranked 12th in NCAA Division III.

On Monday, the 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Sicklerville was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week.

Vanaman, a junior attack/midfielder who played the last two seasons at D-I Wagner College, was leading Cabrini with 31 goals, 17 assists and 48 points in 13 games.

Vanaman was a first-team Press All-Star in 2019 and a second-teamer in 2018.

Also in Cabrini’s win over Marywood, Brady Rauner (Ocean City) had two assists and two ground balls, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) added an assist and a ground ball.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 12-11 loss to Marist, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had an assist. Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won five of 10 faceoffs and had two ground balls and a caused turnover, and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) added two ground balls.

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) was 2 for 4 on faceoffs and had one ground ball in Robert Morris’ 18-8 loss to Utah.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Wingate’s 10-5 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

In Eastern’s 19-0 win over Alvernia, Anthony Firmani (Southern Regional) went 8 for 12 on faceoffs with four ground balls, and Kyle Mulrane (Southern) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers in FDU-Florham’s 25-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) was 5 for 6 on faceoffs with four ground balls in Lynchburg’s 25-5 win over Guilford.

Baseball

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in Alvernia’s 7-2 win over Hood. He scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning of a 4-3 win over Hood.

Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed an unearned run in an inning in relief for Arcadia in a 5-3 win over Elizabethtown. In a 4-1 win over Delaware Valley, Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed a run and struck out four in six innings to improve to 5-1.

Anthony Kronk (Absegami) hit a pinch-hit double in Centenary’s 11-5 win over St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn).

George Ambruster (St. Joseph) drew a pinch-hit walk and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning of Delaware Valley’s 8-7 win over King’s. He hit an RBI single and scored in an 8-7 win over Valley Forge. In an 11-10 win over York, Blake Ramos (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a run, and Ambruster struck out four in two shutout innings of relief.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a solo homer, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single in Eastern’s 18-6 loss to Messiah. In a 13-5 win over Messiah, Hunsberger hit a three-run homer and singled, and Cottrell went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. In a 16-4 loss to Cairn, Cottrell hit a solo homer. In a 3-2 loss to Stevenson, Cottrell had two hits. In an 8-3 loss to Stevenson, Cottrell hit an RBI single, and Hunsberger added a solo home run.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) singled and scored twice in Gwynedd Mercy’s 11-6 win over Neumann.

In Kean’s 19-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Steven Petrosh (Holy Spirit) had two hits, two RBIs and a run, and Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched seven shutout innings and struck out four to improve to 4-1.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) singled and scored twice in McDaniel’s 16-8 loss to Washington College.

In Montclair State’s 23-4 win over New Jersey City, Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) went 4 for 6 with two homers, four runs and six RBIs, and Miles Feaster (Lacey) singled, doubled, drove in five runs and scored. In a 28-9 win over New Jersey City, Jurkiewicz went 4 for 6 with a double, three runs and an RBI, and Feaster had three hits, four runs and six RBIs. In a 4-3 win over The College of New Jersey, Feaster drove in a run. In a 9-3 win over TCNJ, Jurkiewicz singled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Feaster had two hits and an RBI. On Monday, Jurkiewicz was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) hit a pinch-hit double in Ramapo’s 5-4 loss to New Paltz. He allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out four in seven innings to get the win in a 14-7 victory over Rowan. On Monday, Danbrowney was named the NJAC Rookie Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.

Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched two shutout innings in Rutgers-Camden’s 10-1 loss to Rutgers-Newark. In a 10-4 win over Neumann, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) hit a double and scored. In a 12-11 win over Stockton, Guglielmi had two hits, two RBIs and a run. In an 8-6 win over New Jersey City, Guglielmi hit a three-run homer and added a single and another run. In a 6-5 loss to New Jersey City, Guglielmi hit an RBI double.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) struck out three in four shutout innings of relief to get the win for Scranton in a 10-9 win over Misericordia.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) scored twice in Ursinus’ 8-7 loss to Franklin & Marshall. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 9-2 win over Muhlenberg. He went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in a 4-2 win over McDaniel. He hit a double in a 13-3 loss to McDaniel.

JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed three runs and struck out three in a six-inning complete game for Wilkes in a 3-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out six in six innings to get the win for William Paterson in an 11-2 victory over Rutgers-Newark.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

