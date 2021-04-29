St. Augustine grad Josh Hood to transfer to N.C. State for baseball

"I could just tell talking to the coaches they really were excited about me and my best interests at heart. I could tell they were very genuine and great guys and guys I would be honored to play for," he said.

In 2019, Hood was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year, having hit .331 with 60 hits, eight homers, 42 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He finished his time at Penn hitting .320 in 49 career games.

Hood decided to leave Penn in February shortly after the Ivy League canceled its season for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Penn is playing a shortened nonconference schedule.)

Last summer with the Macon Bacon in the Coastal Plain League, Hood hit .280 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games. The CPL is a 14-team collegiate summer league that provides a place for some of the country’s top players to further develop.

Hood will get his first game action this summer, when he plays for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, another top league for college players.