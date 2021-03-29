St. Augustine grad Josh Hood to leave Penn baseball, eyes future

“It’s always tough when you have to make a decision like this,” Hood said. “I have to look somewhere else and not be able to play with my teammates and the same coaches anymore.

“I went to Penn for two things — education and baseball. It’s unfortunate with the conditions where (the Ivy League wouldn’t) allow us to play. I love the guys, the team and the coach there. But I just feel like moving forward and going somewhere else is the best thing for me.”

So, the plan will have to change a bit.

In 2019, he was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year, having hit .331 with 60 hits, eight homers, 42 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He finished his time at Penn hitting .320 in 49 career games.

Last summer with the Bacon, Hood hit .280 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games. The CPL is a 14-team collegiate summer league that provides a place for some of the country’s top players to further develop.

His performance there garnered Hood more attention than he got four years ago when he committed to Penn, which, he said, was the first D-I program to recruit him.

