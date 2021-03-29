St. Augustine grad Josh Hood to leave Penn baseball, eyes future

Four years ago, Josh Hood had his baseball blueprint mapped out.
He committed to the University of Pennsylvania following his junior season at St. Augustine Prep. He was going to play baseball for the Quakers and hope to develop into a major league prospect.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and like for so many athletes and people around the world, plans came crashing down.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to play and compete, and it’s all I want to do,” said the 20-year-old from Vineland.
Penn was eight games into the 2020 season, Hood’s sophomore year, when the world shut down last March. The shortstop played summer ball in the Coastal Plain League for the Macon Bacon, but that was the last game action he’s had.
The Ivy League canceled almost every season for the 2020-21 academic year, including the spring seasons. Many NCAA Division I conferences managed to play most of their sports this year, but the Ivy kept its players on the bench.
“My eyes are forward. I’m grateful for everything Penn has done for me,” said Hood, who was the 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year. “My eyes are forward, and I’m looking forward to the future.”
That future starts in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which he entered not knowing the Quakers would wind up announcing a 14-game non-Ivy schedule against La Salle, Villanova and Delaware. Because he entered it, Hood is no longer on the Quakers’ roster.
“It’s always tough when you have to make a decision like this,” Hood said. “I have to look somewhere else and not be able to play with my teammates and the same coaches anymore.
“I went to Penn for two things — education and baseball. It’s unfortunate with the conditions where (the Ivy League wouldn’t) allow us to play. I love the guys, the team and the coach there. But I just feel like moving forward and going somewhere else is the best thing for me.”
So, the plan will have to change a bit.
In 2019, he was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year, having hit .331 with 60 hits, eight homers, 42 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He finished his time at Penn hitting .320 in 49 career games.
Last summer with the Bacon, Hood hit .280 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games. The CPL is a 14-team collegiate summer league that provides a place for some of the country’s top players to further develop.
His performance there garnered Hood more attention than he got four years ago when he committed to Penn, which, he said, was the first D-I program to recruit him.
Now, he said, there are several schools from major baseball conferences recruiting him, but he didn’t want to go into specifics. He said he isn’t able to make a decision about a new school until his spring semester at Penn is done in May. He is still taking classes remotely.
False hope
“I was having thoughts about possibly transferring as early as the summer, when I was just hearing that the Ivy League wasn’t really looking to push too hard for a spring season (in 2021),” Hood said.
But that changed as the year went on. Ivy League canceled its fall and winter seasons, but talks started around November that there could be seasons in the spring for several sports, including baseball.
But that never happened, and the Ivy League canceled conference play one day before the collegiate baseball season was supposed to begin, Hood said.
“I’m hopeful for the future and to be in a good spot,” Hood said. “I’m hopeful I’ll have a nice opportunity to play this summer and a nice home for me next year in the fall and spring.”
What’s next?
Hood has been traveling all around the Tri-State area, training with some major league prospects, including Boston Red Sox first baseman Dom D’Alessandro, who played at Glassboro High School in Gloucester County and at George Washington University.
He’s also been hitting on weekends at Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville when they bring in pitchers, including Atlantic City H.S. graduate Brett Kennedy (San Diego Padres) and co-owner and Holy Spirit grad Mike Adams (Philadelphia Phillies), to throw live batting practice.
“He’s gonna put himself in a good spot as far as the (MLB draft) going forward,” said BOC co-owner Ed Charlton, 28, of Somers Point and a 2011 St. Augustine grad. “Kind of give himself a little more leverage and gonna give himself a chance to play against some of the best talent in the country. Everyone says they want to play against the best. He’s gonna be able to do that.”
Hood said he is going to continue driving around the area to train with different players as he figures out where he will play summer ball. He is eligible for this year’s MLB draft but has given the impression he will play for another Division I college next spring.
Charlton, who played in the Cincinnati Reds organization, said that wherever Hood decides to play in college, it’s going to depend on what’s available. At this point in Hood’s career, he’s looking to start at shortstop and hit high in the order.
Making the majors has been a goal since Hood was a little kid in Vineland.
“I still look at videos … of me hitting in Little League. I go back to them. It’s nice to look at,” Hood said.
“What this game has given me and what I can experience with it, I’m forever grateful for it. I have so much fun doing it. I’m really grateful for this game.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.