St. Augustine grad Jose Tabora breaks Wilkes' all-time passing record: College notebook

Wilkes University’s Jose Tabora became the football program’s all-time leading passer Saturday in a 21-14 win over Stevenson.
Tabora, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township and a grad student at Wilkes, went 18 for 28 with 222 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He added 120 yards rushing and another score on 21 attempts.
On Sunday, Tabora was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Tabora surpassed the 25-year-old record (6,940 yards) that belonged to Damon “Boo” Perry. Tabora’s mark stands at 6,973. The Colonels improved to 4-0 and have six more regular-season games left.
Also Saturday, Wilkes running back Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries and had two receptions for 10 yards.
Tabora wasn’t the only former Cape-Atlantic League standout to earn a weekly award in the MAC.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) picked off two passes, including one he returned 31 yards for a TD, and made three tackles in Delaware Valley’s 32-7 win over Lycoming. On Sunday, Prevard was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Also for Delaware Valley, K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 52.2 yards on five kickoff attempts.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 52-21 win over Georgia Tech.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had two receptions for 18 yards and gained 8 yards on six carries in Rutgers’ 52-13 loss to Ohio State. LB Tyreem Powell (Vinlenad) and LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) each made two tackles.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had seven tackles, including a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit in Temple’s 34-31 win over Memphis.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) carried six times for 13 yards in Vanderbilt’s 30-28 win over Connecticut.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made four tackles in Florida A&M’s 28-0 win over Alabama State.
DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) made one tackle in Monmouth’s 54-17 win over Gardner-Webb.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made four tackles in Northern Arizona’s 48-17 win over Idaho State.
LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles in Princeton’s 24-7 win over Columbia.
LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) had a team-high six tackles in Sacred Heart’s 22-17 loss to Howard. DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) made three tackles and broke up two passes, and his twin, A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) added three tackles. DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made one tackle for a loss.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries in San Diego’s 27-24 win over St. Thomas. He added two receptions for 40 yards.
LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine made three tackles in Wagner’s 33-27 overtime loss to Delaware State.
WR Tay’Shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two receptions for 34 yards in Alderson Broaddus’45-13 loss to West Virginia State.
OL Jonathon Rioux (Lacey Township) started for an offense that gained 282 yards for Assumption in a 35-28 win over Franklin Pierce.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey) made four tackles, including 1½ for a loss and one sack, in Edinboro’s 17-7 win over Seton Hill. For Seton Hill, DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made one tackle and had one pass breakup.
RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) rushed for 11 yards on two carries in Millersville’s 31-29 win over Lock Haven.
OL Zach Donovan (Mainland Regional) started at right guard for New Haven, which gained 299 yards in a 28-14 win over Pace.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had a team-high 13 tackles to go with a pass breakup in Saint Anselm’s 34-21 loss to Bentley.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in Virginia Union’s 27-7 loss to Shaw. Byers added two catches for 14 yards.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made five tackles, including one for a loss, in Albright’s 31-20 loss to Misericordia.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) caught 12 passes for 116 yards in Framingham State’s 33-0 win over Plymouth.
WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had three catches for 11 yards in Kean’s 27-20 win over Christopher Newport. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made six tackles. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had two tackles.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made eight tackles, including two for a loss, in Montclair State’s 27-7 loss to Salisbury. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) and DL Austin Smith (EHT) each had three tackles, including one each for a loss.
QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed two of four passes for 35 yards and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass in Muhlenberg’s 54-19 win over Gettysburg. It was the first career collegiate passing TD for Repetti.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) had a 43-yard punt in Susquehanna’s 62-23 win over Ursinus.
LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had seven tackles, including 1½ for a loss, and forced a fumble in The College of New Jersey’s 15-14 win over William Paterson. For William Paterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) caught four passes for 97 yards, including a 12-yard TD.
