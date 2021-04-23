St. Augustine grad Charlie Kitchen earns CAA weekly award, national nomination

Charlie Kitchen, a grad student at the University of Delaware, has another men’s lacrosse honor under his belt this week and is hoping to add some more.

Kitchen, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Marlton, was named the Colonial Athletic Associated Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday, sharing the honor with Towson goalie Shane Brennan.

The attack scored six goals and added three assists in a 14-13 overtime win against Hofstra. His third helper of the game was on the winning score.

On Thursday, Kitchen was named one of the 25 male nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, considered the pre-eminent lacrosse award in the country, given to the top male and female player.

This season, Kitchen has 22 goals and 21 assists in eight games for the Blue Hens, who are 8-2. He also has 14 ground balls and two caused turnovers. He leads the CAA in assists and is 10th in all of Division I in assists per game (2.62) and tied for seventh in points per game (5.38).

Kitchen, who was the 2019 CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year, has 140 career goals (fourth most in school history), 87 assists (seventh) and 227 points (fourth). He is 22 goals and 24 points shy of the program’s all-time records. Delaware has two regular season games left plus the postseason.