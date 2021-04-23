St. Augustine grad Charlie Kitchen earns CAA weekly award, national nomination

Charlie Kitchen, a grad student at the University of Delaware, has another men’s lacrosse honor under his belt this week and is hoping to add some more.
Kitchen, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Marlton, was named the Colonial Athletic Associated Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday, sharing the honor with Towson goalie Shane Brennan.
The attack scored six goals and added three assists in a 14-13 overtime win against Hofstra. His third helper of the game was on the winning score.
On Thursday, Kitchen was named one of the 25 male nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, considered the pre-eminent lacrosse award in the country, given to the top male and female player.
This season, Kitchen has 22 goals and 21 assists in eight games for the Blue Hens, who are 8-2. He also has 14 ground balls and two caused turnovers. He leads the CAA in assists and is 10th in all of Division I in assists per game (2.62) and tied for seventh in points per game (5.38).
Kitchen, who was the 2019 CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year, has 140 career goals (fourth most in school history), 87 assists (seventh) and 227 points (fourth). He is 22 goals and 24 points shy of the program’s all-time records. Delaware has two regular season games left plus the postseason.
As a Hermit, Kitchen was the 2016 Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year after scoring 57 goals to go with 22 assists his senior season.
In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-9 loss to Hartford, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped two ground balls and caused a turnover, and Logan Hone (St. Augustine) and Keegan Ford (Mainland Regional) each scored.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won five of 11 faceoffs in Robert Morris’ 8-7 win over Bucknell.
In Georgian Court’s 21-8 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Billy German (Egg Harbor Township) went 6 for 9 in faceoffs, and Randy Collins (Absegami) scored and assisted. In a 17-8 win over Post, Collins scored and assisted.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) scored and assisted in Cabrini’s 28-3 win over Wesley.
In Eastern’s 14-9 win over Lebanon Valley, Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) scored and assisted, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won nine of 11 faceoffs and scooped four ground balls.
Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored, assisted, scooped two ground balls and caused two turnovers in Immaculata’s 10-7 win over Wesley.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won eight of 22 faceoffs and scooped five ground balls in Wilkes’11-10 win over Lycoming. He went 7 for 21 in faceoffs and scooped three ground balls in an 11-10 loss to Albright.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored three and assisted on the winning goal with 11 seconds left in Coastal Carolina’s comeback 11-10 win over Mercy.
In La Salle’s 17-7 loss to Massachusetts, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) scored twice. In a 22-5 win over St. Bonaventure, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored twice, Ruskey had two goals, two assists, two ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Kira Sides (Middle Township) added a caused turnover and a draw control.
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored in Monmouth’s 15-11 win over Manhattan.
In Caldwell’s 18-17 loss to Post, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored twice, and Mia Monacelli (EHT) made 19 saves.
Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made 20 saves in Chestnut Hill’s 15-5 loss to Holy Family. In a 15-4 loss to Post, she scooped five ground balls and made 15 saves.
In Holy Family’s 15-5 win over Chestnut Hill, Maddie Dougherty (Mainland) scored twice.
Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored in Jefferson’s 22-0 win over Nyack. In a 21-0 win over Caldwell, Raymond scored three and added an assist, and Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) scored, assisted twice and scooped three ground balls.
Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May) scored in Kutztown’s 19-9 loss to Bloomsburg.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) scored eight goals in Elizabethtown’s 20-14 loss to Moravian. She had five goals, two assists and five draw controls in a 15-10 loss to Susquehanna.
Kayla Brunner (Southern) scored in FDU-Florham’s 24-4 win over Delaware Valley. In a 17-9 win over Misericordia, Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) had two goals, two assists and six draw controls, and Brunner caused two turnovers.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Hood’s 8-7 loss to Albright.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored three in Rowan’s 18-5 win over Kean.
Anna Devlin (Ocean City) assisted and won eight draw controls in The College of New Jersey’s 19-1 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored in Washington College’s 15-6 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
In Widener’s 10-9 loss to Albright, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored twice, and Gab Cohen (Mainland) added a goal. In an 8-7 win over Stevenson, Kelley scored four goals and won three draw controls, and Cohen added a goal.
Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored in Lourdes’ 25-2 loss to Madonna.
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern) had 42 assists, 13 digs and a kill in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over North Greenville in the Conference Carolinas tournament. He had 57 assists and six digs in a 3-1 win over Mount Olive in the tournament final. Belmont Abbey advances to the NCAA Tournament that begins May 5.
Also on the team are Southern grads Matthew Maxwell and Justin Kean.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) and her partner won the No. 2 doubles 7-5 in Rutgers’ 4-3 win over Maryland.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 7-2 win over Kean, Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won the second doubles 6-4, 6-1, and Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) won fifth singles 6-1, 6-2. The pair teamed up to win the second doubles match 8-5.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.